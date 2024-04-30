Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The US helicopter charter company Blade is wheeling out a luxury bus service from New York City to the Hamptons this May – and tickets aren’t cheap.

Initially founded 10 years ago as a way to swerve heavy vehicle traffic when commuting out of NYC, Blade’s helicopter seats currently shuttle Hampton-goers to eastern Long Island from $1,050 (£837) for a 40-minute flight.

Now, to find the middle ground between high-end flying and the budget Hampton Jitney bus, the helicopter operator is “elevating” the ground travel experience.

The new first-class transport option is a partnership between Blade and Jet – a high-end coach service that runs from New York to Washington DC.

Revamped 19-seat Jet coaches will feature a ‘Passenger Experience Team Member’ call button, wifi, hot towels and cashmere blankets for a “premium” bus ride.

Espresso martinis from a stocked bar, Sweetgreen salads and PopUp bagels are on the menu alongside seats that recline 45 degrees with plenty of legroom for the 95-mile journey to the beach.

Blade bus seats can recline 45 degrees ( Blade Air Mobility, Inc. )

Tickets start from $195 each way for double-row seats, and the seven single left side seats will set you back $275. Pets can also ride with their owners and receive the celebrity treatment for an additional charge.

New Yorkers will board the bus from business and shopping district Hudson Yards in Manhattan for the two-hour hop to stops in the Hamptons, including Southampton, Bridgehampton and East Hampton.

The return route will drop passengers at an East Side location before the Streamliner’s final stop back at Hudson Yards.

Affordable bus tickets with Jitney – a Hamptons shuttle of 50 years – for multi-stop journeys start from $41, and although Blade’s buses won’t be immune to the Long Island Expressway traffic, they say the travel will be more similar to the private jet experience.

The helicopter operator hopes Hamptons-bound NYC weekenders, specifically young people, will opt out of travelling in chauffeured cars or helicopter rides in favour of the new service.

Roisin Branch, Blade’s CMO, told The Post: “We’re excited about the ‘white space’ that exists between a $40 Jitney ride and a $1,000 helicopter flight.

“Until electric vertical aircraft are available, we can’t make helicopter travel less expensive. But what we can do is elevate the ground travel experience, which has not changed in over a century.”

The two Hamptons Streamliners debut on Friday with services running from Memorial Day weekend (25 May) until the end of the summer season, Labor Day.