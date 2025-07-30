Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A United Airlines Boeing 787-8 flight was forced to return to Washington Dulles airport shortly after take-off following a mechanical issue.

The Munich-bound flight UA108 took off at 5.40pm local time on Friday 25 July, only to initiate emergency protocols moments later.

Flightradar24 footage shows the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner circling northwest of the airport before returning safely to the ground.

open image in gallery Footage from FlightRadar24 shows the plane circling above Washington Dulles airport ( FlightRadar24 )

Pilots and air traffic controllers remained in close contact to ensure the plane’s safe return to Washington Dulles airport.

In a statement to The Independent, United Airlines confirmed the flight returned to ground shortly after take-off “to address a mechanical issue”.

It added that the plane landed safely and all 219 passengers and 11 crew members deplaned as normal at the gate.

“The flight was subsequently cancelled, and we arranged alternate travel arrangements to take customers to their destination as soon as possible,” it added.

When pressed on the specific nature of the mechanical issue and whether an investigation would be forthcoming, United declined to respond.

A spokesperson from Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) also confirmed that the aircraft returned after “reporting a mechanical issue”.

They added: “The plane landed safely, was checked by Airports Authority Fire and Rescue personnel then towed to a gate.

“There was no disruption to other flights.”

The news comes as Boeing faces renewed scrutiny following the recent Air India crash in Ahmedabad, where the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner experienced a severe engine malfunction soon after take-off.

The incident saw the London-bound flight plummet to the ground just minutes after taking off and killing all but one of the 242 people onboard, along with several others inside the buildings struck by the aircraft.

Official investigations as to the exact cause of the tragedy are currently underway.

While speculation continues, India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has urged caution until the final report is published, which is expected within a year.

