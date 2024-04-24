Boeing reports $355m losses amid furore over safety fears

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Boeing has reported a loss of $355million in the first quarter following a string of incidents that have sparked major safety concerns.

According to quarterly results published on Wednesday, the company’s revenue declined by eight per cent year-over-year to $16.6 billion.

It is the seventh consecutive quarterly loss for the embattled aerospace giant.

“Our first quarter results reflect the immediate actions we’ve taken to slow down 737 production to drive improvements in quality,” Boeing president and chief executive Dave Calhoun said.

Boeing has been under scrutiny since a door panel on a different kind of aircraft, a 737 Max 9, blew off during an Alaska Airlines flight in January.

Several passengers on board were injured in the incident, which grounded all Boeing 737 Max 9s and prompted investigations by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board, into the aircraft manufacturer and Spirit AeroSystems, which made the door plug.

Reports released since have suggested the plane did not have the critical bolts it needed to keep the doorplug in place when it left the factory.

A photo after the incident shows the hole left behind by the dislodged door plug on the Alaska Airlines flight ( via REUTERS )

Following the incident, Alaska Airlines and United Airlines, which operate 79 of the planes, said they, too, found loose bolts on some of their aircraft, while three of the passengers on board the flight filed a lawsuit against Boeing for $1bn.

The complaint, filed on 20 February, alleged that the aircraft manufacturer’s negligence caused the incident in early January.

Meanwhile, the company is also facing pressure from the families of the victims of two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019, who are set to press US Justice Department officials on Wednesday to criminally prosecute Boeing.

In March, the Federal Aviation Authority said that Boeing had failed to meet quality control standards during manufacturing, while another report raised concerns about staff being comfortable in reporting safety issues.

“Boeing must commit to real and profound improvements,” said FAA administrator Michael Whitaker. “Making foundational change will require a sustained effort from Boeing’s leadership, and we are going to hold them accountable every step of the way.”

The FAA has also barred the company from increasing its output.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun has said that the company “will develop the comprehensive action plan with measurable criteria that demonstrates the profound change that Administrator Whitaker and the FAA demand.”

Boeing’s chief of commercial airlines, Stan Deal, stepped down following the incident. Mr Calhoun announced in March that he would be resigning from his role as CEO at the end of the year.