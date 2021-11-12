Will I need a booster jab to travel in 2022?

Following a largely successful Covid vaccine rollout between January and August, the UK government began offering booster jabs in mid-September 2021.

These third ‘top up’ jabs aim to boost the immunity of fully vaccinated people - which research has shown begins to wane around five months after your second vaccine shot.

Now government ministers are urging anyone who is offered a booster jab to take it up promptly, hinting that those who refuse or fail to take up the offer of a third jab may face tighter Covid restrictions in the coming months.

These restrictions could apply to domestic activities like entering public venues and high-capacity events - but are rumoured to also include international travel.

There’s another layer to this - some countries are also setting expiry dates on people’s proof of vaccination, which is often required either to enter a country, or access its indoor venues and events.

Without a third or booster jab, your “fully vaccinated” status could be deemed out of date, and render your proof of vaccination essentially invalid.

Here’s everything we know so far.

Who is eligible for a booster vaccine right now?

Initially, a third dose of the Covid vaccine is being offered to the following UK groups:

People aged 50 and over

People who live and work in care homes

Frontline health and social care workers

People aged 16 and over with a health condition that puts them at high risk of getting seriously ill from Covid-19

People aged 16 and over who are a main carer for someone at high risk from Covid-19

People aged 16 and over who live with someone who is more likely to get infections (such as someone who has HIV, has had a transplant or is having certain treatments for cancer, lupus or rheumatoid arthritis)

Anyone who is pregnant and in one of the above eligible groups can also arrange a third injection.

On top of this, local health authorities who have worked through residents who meet these criteria are beginning to contact younger people, those with health conditions and others who received their second dose of a vaccine more than six months ago.

How will I know when I’m eligible?

The NHS will contact you six months after the date of your second dose - usually by text message.

You’ll be sent a booking link which will enable you to book one of several time slots on a set date in the weeks ahead.

At present, you can also go to a walk-in vaccination site if you are:

Aged 50 and over

Aged 16 and over with a health condition that puts you at high risk from Covid-19 – you’ll need to bring your letter inviting you to get your booster dose or a letter from your doctor about your health condition

A frontline health or social care worker – you’ll need to bring proof of your employment such as your workplace photo ID, a letter or a payslip from your employer within the last three months

What is the government saying about boosters?

Since 7 November 2021, the UK government has ramped up awareness around the booster jab programme, with health secretary Sajid Javid describing it as “a national mission”.

“I strongly urge everybody who is eligible for a Covid-19 booster or flu vaccine to take up the offer as soon as you can,” he said.

“For those not yet eligible, please help your parents, grandparents or vulnerable loved ones get their jabs – it could save their life.”

Last week ministers announced that the booster booking system was being made easier and more accessible, with slots able to be pre-booked online from a date five months after your second dose.

Prime minister Boris Johnson said: “We can and will beat this virus but only if we listen to the science and look out for each other. This is a call to everyone, whether you’re eligible for a booster, haven’t got round to your second dose yet, or your child is eligible for a dose - vaccines are safe, they save lives, and they are our way out of this pandemic.”

How could my booster jab status affect travel?

At the same time as the renewed push for a wider take-up of booster vaccines, government sources hinted that failure to get a third jab could affect your movements in future months - both in terms of accessing domestic venues and embarking on international travel.

Sajid Javid hinted the government is considering adopting a crackdown similar to that in France – which will require a third dose in order to be classed as “fully vaccinated” on the country’s health pass.

The pass is required for entry to bars, cafés, restaurants, leisure centres, tourist sites and long-distance trains, by providing either proof of vaccination or of a recent negative Covid test.

Asked if making a third jab part of a Covid pass is “something that you might look at”, Mr Javid replied: “We’re not looking at that yet.

“I think, in due course, we will have to look at what constitutes vaccination, but at this point the most important thing is that anyone that’s eligible gets out there and gets their booster.”

The government is also reportedly considering imposing travel restrictions on anyone who turns down the offer of a Covid-19 booster jab.

According to sources from No 10, the government is “reviewing the implications and requirements of boosters for international travel certification” and “looking at whether and how booster vaccinations could be included in the NHS Covid pass for travel”.

Ministers are also considering imposing heavier quarantine and testing requirements on those who turned down a booster jab, reported the Guardian.

However, this week a senior aviation source told Travel Weekly that there was no immediate danger of the concept of being fully vaccinated only applying to people who have had a booster jab deemed fully vaccinated.

“Our understanding is the booster shot forms part of being fully vaccinated [without a need for additional certification]. Bringing that in at the current time would mean the majority in the UK would be deemed not fully vaccinated. It doesn’t seem feasible. Look how long it has taken to get to the level of two vaccinations.

“Unless there is international alignment, it would cause all sorts of complexity. One would hope they wait until after the winter.”

They added: “The system feels pretty stable for now. We don’t sense any real concern from ministers. What would create an immediate reaction would be if a new variant appears anywhere.”

At present British citizens are still deemed fully vaccinated after two doses of the vaccine.

In some situations, such as busy concert venues or festivals, people need to present either proof of full vaccination or a recent negative Covid test result.

When might booster jabs be incorporated into Britons’ vaccination status?

The government has not set out a plan for restrictions, nor given a time frame for when all age groups should have had their booster injections.

An outline of new Covid restrictions for vaccinated, unvaccinated and booster-jabbed citizens is expected to be published sometime in the coming months.

At present, only around 11 million booster doses have been administered, covering around 16 per cent of the population.

What about vaccine expiry dates?

Earlier this summer, both Austria and Croatia announced that they would be setting a time limit on the validity of people’s proof of vaccination.

Both countries set a validity period of 270 days year after a person’s second dose on proof of vaccination, meaning anyone who received their second jab in early spring 2021 will no longer be able to use their Covid Pass nine months later in early 2022 - unless they receive a booster jab before then.

Switzerland has followed suit, with the Foreign Office guidance stating: “Your vaccination is valid for 12 months directly after the date of your last vaccination.”

Israel and Vietnam have also set similar “expiry dates” on proof of vaccination.

This week, France also announced that from 15 December, it will impose an expiry date on the “fully vaccinated” status of those aged 65 and over.

According to the French government, that age group’s “fully vaccinated” status lasts only until six months and five weeks after the date of their second vaccine dose - after this time, they’ll need a booster jab in order for their NHS Covid Pass to be valid in order to access indoor venue’s through France’s Pass Sanitaire app.

It is currently unclear whether this restriction will be extended to other age groups in future.

This has real implications for travel - at present you need a valid pass sanitaire to access restaurants, regional trains and any venue that hosts 50 people or more, meaning anyone 65+ who does not get a booster jab will soon be barred from these spaces.

Since these country-to-country expiry dates on vaccine status are expected to become more common, this is a clear drive to encourage travellers to take up a booster jab when it is offered.