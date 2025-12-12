Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Panic as traveler ‘tries to open plane door mid-air’ on 15-hour flight from Boston

A 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion of violating the Aviation Security Ordinance.

Farah Master
Friday 12 December 2025 16:30 GMT
This picture taken on September 3, 2024 shows a Cathay Pacific flight preparing for departure in Kansai International Airport of Osaka Prefecture
This picture taken on September 3, 2024 shows a Cathay Pacific flight preparing for departure in Kansai International Airport of Osaka Prefecture (AFP via Getty Images)

A passenger on a flight out of Boston has been arrested after allegedly trying to open a plane door mid-flight.

Hong Kong police took the traveler, a 20-year-old man, into custody after the chaotic situation aboard a Cathay Pacific service from Boston to Hong Kong.

Cathay Pacific said no passengers or crew were injured, and the flight landed safely Thursday.

The incident is now being handled by Hong Kong police.

"Our cabin crew immediately attended to the situation, inspected the door to ensure it was securely closed, and reported the incident to the relevant authorities and the police," Cathay said.

"The case has been handed over to the police for investigation. At Cathay, the safety of our customers and crew guides every decision we make."

Hong Kong police confirmed the incident, stating a 20-year-old male from mainland China was arrested on suspicion of violating the Aviation Security Ordinance.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in