London is getting a bottomless lasagne restaurant (with a ‘lasangwich’ and cheap cocktails)

A new London restaurant is bringing the concept of a ‘bottomless’ dining experience to a whole new level with all-you-can-eat lasagne.

The UK capital’s buzzing creative neighbourhood Shoreditch is about to gain yet another distinctive eatery in the form of Senza Fondo (which translates to ‘without end’ in English), which hopes to live up to its name and provide customers with as much lasagne as they can eat.

The Italian-American restaurant is currently taking reservations ahead of its soft opening on 20 February on Rufus Street in Shoreditch, with the hard launch coming soon after on 24 February.

While other menu items are available, from a mushroom ragu pasta to small pepperoni and hot honey ‘pizzettes’, the star of the show comes in layers of slow-cooked beef, pasta sheets and bechamel sauce.

The bottomless lasagne is available for £20, allowing customers to eat as many lasagne squares as they can in a sitting.

open image in gallery The restaurant hopes to transport guests to Italy via New York ( Senza Fondo )

On the new restaurant’s social media, Senza Fondo founder Joe Worthington walked through how they make the mighty pasta slice.

The process includes slow-cooking beef shin for five hours, using garlic and herb butter in the bechamel, and layering it all up with lasagne sheets and fresh parmesan.

Each slice is then wood-fired to create a crispy top, before plating it on top of an extra ladle of bechamel sauce.

Also on the menu is also a bottomless artichoke lasagne for the same price.

At the helm of the kitchen will be chef Michael Bagnall, who has popped up at several London locations such as Naughty Piglets in Brixton and Bruno Wine Bar in Hackney.

There will also be daily off-menu dishes such as burnt lasagne ends.

open image in gallery Senza Fondo founder Joe Worthington is a first-time restaurant owner ( Senza Fondo )

Bottomless lasagne is not the only deal Senza Fondo is offering. If you decide to sit down for a drink before having food, the house negroni will cost only £5 rather than £9.50.

Restaurant-goers can spend time sipping their tipples at the ‘Kevin Lasagna Bar’ found tucked away at the back of the restaurant, which pays homage to Italian footballer Kevin Lasagna, with football memorabilia adorning the bar.

‘I always like to arrive at a restaurant early to head to the bar – soaking in the atmosphere, getting a drink and just witnessing the magic of dining out. It gets me all giddy for what’s to come,’ said Mr Worthington.

open image in gallery The Kevin Lasagna bar will allow guests to grab a drink before being seated for their bottomless lasagne slices ( Senza Fondo )

The restaurant owner has an extensive background in the hospitality industry, having held posts as beverage manager at Australian hospitality groups and at Hawksmoor steak restaurants in the UK.

“It’s always been my dream to open my own restaurant,” Mr Worthington said. ‘London’s restaurant scene is in a great place, but I’ve seen a gap for bigger plates and bigger energy.

“I believe there is truly nothing better than having dinner with friends, family or anyone in between, and my restaurant will be all about the people.”

He adds: “When great people come together, magic happens – and that’s what Senza Fondo is all about. That, and serving the best lasagne in London.”

After the launch of Senza Fondo, the restaurant says a lunchtime hatch will soon follow, which will offer a daily limited run of a ‘Lasangwich’ to Londoners on their lunchbreak – although what makes up a ‘lasangwich’ is yet to be revealed.

