New air pass in Brazil allows easier domestic travel for tourists
Passengers can combine multiple flights within the country under a single fare.
Travellers in Brazil will be able to visit destinations around the country more easily with the launch of a new domestic flight pass.
Brazilian airline Azul has partnered with the country’s tourism board to launch the Azul Brazil Air Pass, which will allow passengers to combine multiple flights within the country under a single fare.
The pass offers a maximum stay of 14, 20, or 30 days, depending on the selected fare and the number of destinations included in the itinerary.
Available through travel agencies, travellers can choose which destinations they want to visit and on what dates.
Prices start at £350 for trips with up to four destinations and a stay of up to 14 days, and can reach £436 for itineraries with up to eight destinations and a stay of up to 30 days on flights operated by Azul.
Agents will be able to reserve seats on these flights before charging the set fee.
Azul operates 800 daily flights to 137 destinations within Brazil, but there are also options to travel on routes operated by other airlines as part of the pass at an additional cost.
“We want to make it increasingly easier for international tourists to arrive in Brazil and allow these visitors to experience the diversity of destinations the country has to offer,” Anderson Serafim, Azul’s commercial and international expansion manager, said.
“The Azul Brazil Air Pass is a product designed for the entire market, regardless of the airline used to travel to Brazil.
“For those flying with Azul, there is also the advantage of more competitive fares, making the experience even more accessible, organised and predictable.”
