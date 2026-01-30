Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Travellers in Brazil will be able to visit destinations around the country more easily with the launch of a new domestic flight pass.

Brazilian airline Azul has partnered with the country’s tourism board to launch the Azul Brazil Air Pass, which will allow passengers to combine multiple flights within the country under a single fare.

The pass offers a maximum stay of 14, 20, or 30 days, depending on the selected fare and the number of destinations included in the itinerary.

Available through travel agencies, travellers can choose which destinations they want to visit and on what dates.

Prices start at £350 for trips with up to four destinations and a stay of up to 14 days, and can reach £436 for itineraries with up to eight destinations and a stay of up to 30 days on flights operated by Azul.

Agents will be able to reserve seats on these flights before charging the set fee.

Azul operates 800 daily flights to 137 destinations within Brazil, but there are also options to travel on routes operated by other airlines as part of the pass at an additional cost.

“We want to make it increasingly easier for international tourists to arrive in Brazil and allow these visitors to experience the diversity of destinations the country has to offer,” Anderson Serafim, Azul’s commercial and international expansion manager, said.

“The Azul Brazil Air Pass is a product designed for the entire market, regardless of the airline used to travel to Brazil.

“For those flying with Azul, there is also the advantage of more competitive fares, making the experience even more accessible, organised and predictable.”

Read more: This Brazilian wildlife hotspot is cheaper than an African safari