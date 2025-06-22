Calls for change to motorhome rules after Brexit sparks ‘clear demand’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A lobby group is calling for a significant increase in overnight parking options for campervans and motorhomes across the UK, citing a surge in demand driven by post-Brexit travel restrictions.

The Campaign for Real Aires (Campra) argues that boosting provision for these vehicles would not only generate more revenue for local businesses but also extend the tourist season beyond peak summer months.

The term "Aires," a French word, refers to designated stopping places for motorcaravans – the collective term encompassing both motorhomes and campervans. Such facilities are a common sight across continental Europe, offering dedicated spaces for travellers, but remain far less prevalent in the UK.

The push for more domestic facilities comes as new post-Brexit rules limit UK passport holders to a maximum of 90 days within any 180-day period in the Schengen area, which covers most of the European Union and several other European nations. This restriction is believed to be encouraging more UK residents to explore their own country in their recreational vehicles, increasing the need for suitable overnight parking infrastructure.

That means many UK-based motorcaravan users are seeking domestic destinations for overnight trips.

But a survey of 6,731 users suggested 88% are dissatisfied with the UK’s availability of overnight parking in desirable locations.

The poll also indicated that motorcaravaners spend an average of £51 per day in local businesses and £23 per night on overnight parking or campsite fees.

open image in gallery A campervan road trip can make for a great adventure (CamperDays/PA)

Many respondents commented on the UK’s lack of infrastructure and welcoming attitude compared with continental Europe, Campra said.

Last month, Hampshire County Council approved plans to ban campervans and motorhomes from staying overnight at the south coast beauty spot of Keyhaven, near Lymington.

It claimed the move would “bring order” to the area.

Campra managing director Steve Haywood said welcoming motorcaravans to an area “can be a hugely positive move”.

He went on: “There is a clear demand – emphasised by post-Brexit travel restrictions – for more overnight stay options in UK towns and cities, and those towns and cities could benefit hugely by embracing motorcaravans.

“More councils are seeing the benefits of providing facilities, instead of suffering the cost of enforcement and bans, not to mention the loss of potential revenue to businesses.

“In Fleetwood, Lancashire, for example, the introduction of overnight parking in the seafront car park for £5 per night has seen a huge boost in revenue for local shops, and has been so successful that additional facilities are now being planned for motorcaravanners.

“Every council that has operated a 12-month trial aire has been successful and made the overnight parking permanent.”

Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency figures show more than 416,000 motorcaravans are registered in the UK.

A spokesperson for the Local Government Association said: “Policies around overnight motorcaravan parking and the provision of facilities are a matter for local councils.”