‘The UK got what it wanted’: Readers on long waits at EU borders

Independent readers have reacted with frustration to the EU’s new digital border scheme, which has led to delays of up to three hours at passport control.

Many criticised the scheme’s complexity, with fingerprinting and facial biometric registration adding time to already slow border checks.

As the Airports Council International in Brussels called for an urgent review of the entry-exit system (EES), rolled out across Europe in October, some readers criticised the EU for inefficiency, describing the new scheme as “ineffective.”

Others highlighted that delays were predictable and directly stemmed from the UK’s decision to leave the EU, arguing that travellers must “live with the consequences” of Brexit rather than blaming the EU or its citizens.

A number of commenters shared personal responses, with some deciding to postpone trips to Europe until the system improves, while others witnessed delays being down to travellers being unprepared.

Here’s what you had to say:

Brexit has failed

The EU has taken back control. The new EU–UK treaty that takes Gibraltar into Schengen and a customs union is now also agreed text.

Brexit has failed.

Egregiously.

wolfie

Actions meet consequences

Here we go again!

This is what this island’s elite DEMANDED as treatment for its subjects after running away from the EU.

This island suffers from the acute malady of never linking actions to consequences.

Betrayed-Brit

Holding off visiting Europe

It was always going to take the EU an age to get this system up and running properly, as it was bound to have teething problems, as now proved.

Therefore, my wife and I have decided to hold off visiting Europe until customs can get their act in gear and to book to visit countries (and spend our money) in countries that aren't part of this system, as have many of my family and friends.

We are all now expanding our horizons and deciding to visit countries we would never have considered before.

Rafpi1964

The UK got what it wanted

ESTA is an automated system that determines the eligibility of visitors to travel to the United States under the Visa Waiver Program.

We in the UK could and can live with that.

And now the strangest thing...

We didn't want the EU. We didn't want its customs union. We didn't want its free travel arrangement.

Blaming the EU for treating us as foreigners to the EU, as we called ALL EU citizens: foreigners.

I truly don't understand this discussion we're having here on this forum. The UK got exactly what it wanted: out of the EU, out of being EU citizens. And still, as if it were a mantra, we simply can't lose. We keep blaming the EU and its citizens for an amputation so nationally desired – even by Brits dwelling in Spain – still blaming the EU and Spain for being treated as foreigners, as their casted nationalistic vote came home to hunt them.

People grow up!

Live with the consequences of your vote, instead of this continuous complaining about it.

Brad

Registration

I noticed delays being caused by people not pre-registering and then having to do it when they got to border control. People who had registered their face photo and fingerprint on the machines before arriving at the border desk were quickly stamped through.

Dogsbrexit

Delays are inevitable

When you control border access, some delay and discomfort is always going to happen; greater in the beginning and reducing over time.

On the entire issue of border control, I suggest the UK and its society keep very, very silent.

Jonathan Mills

Inefficient and authoritarian

Just goes to show what an inefficient, ineffective organisation the EU is. The British people made the right decision, and anything done to subvert their will is authoritarian.

FaithofOurFathers

Another Brexit benefit

I've seen this system work with more efficiency than you'd ever see at a UK airport.

And if you do have to wait, please, just be grateful for yet another Brexit benefit. Where once you were a citizen, now you are a stranger who must be fingerprinted and photographed to be allowed in.

rEUjoin

Some of the comments have been edited for this article for brevity and clarity.

