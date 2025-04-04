Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Teenagers in the UK looking to take to the tracks on a budget this summer are out of luck, with Brexit preventing them from picking up one of 36,000 free rail passes on offer from the European Union.

DiscoverEU will allow selected 18-year-olds to travel around Europe for free again this year as part of the Erasmus programme.

As the UK left the European Union in January 2020, citizens cannot apply for a month of free travel under the scheme.

The programme aims to provide a travel experience that will “foster their sense of belonging to the European Union” and encourage young people to explore the continent.

To apply for free rail travel, you must be a resident of the European Union born between 1 July 2006 and 30 June 2007.

Residents of Iceland, Liechtenstein, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, and Turkey – countries associated with the Erasmus+ programme – are also eligible for a pass.

Applications are now open on the European Youth Portal until noon (CEST) on 16 April.

To apply, fill in the online form with an ID, passport or legal residence card number and complete a six-question quiz.

The five multiple-choice questions are based on general knowledge about the European Union and “other European Union initiatives targeting young people”, with a final subsidiary question.

“Applicants will be selected up to the available budget and ranked following the correctness of their replies,” says DiscoverEU rules.

If successful, passes apply to travel for a maximum of 30 days between 1 July 2025 and 30 September 2026.

Winners will travel by rail, with transport by ferries and coaches allowed when necessary.

DiscoverEU will also issue applicants with European Youth Cards (EYCA) valid for one year, for reductions on cultural visits, learning activities, sports, local transportation, accommodation and food.

Young people can apply for a pass solo or add up to four friends who meet the eligibility criteria to travel as a group.

Applicants will find out by the end of May if they have been successful and chosen as DiscoverEU ambassadors under the travel pass scheme.

