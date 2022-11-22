Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Bride seen sprinting through Paris airport in enormous wedding dress

Delighted couple couldn’t wait to start their honeymoon

Travel Desk
Tuesday 22 November 2022 13:30
Comments
<p>The bride came straight from her wedding</p>

The bride came straight from her wedding

(Instagram/geraldinefromlabutte)

A bride was spotted running through Paris airport in a huge wedding dress.

But this wasn’t a runaway bride situation - in fact, the newlyweds just couldn’t wait to begin their honeymoon.

Geraldine Dalban-Moreynas, who married her partner on 10 November, appeared to go from the wedding to Charles De Gaulle airport without stopping to get changed.

Geraldine shared a picture of herself in the white, frothy gown at the airport on social media, writing: “And one day, at gate 2F of Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris, I waited for the first time in my life for a plane to Venice...”

Recommended

Meanwhile, airline Air France shared a video of her running down the gangway to the plane and pausing at the aircraft door to pose for a photo, before a clip showed her looking out the plane window, surrounded by clouds that match her dress.

“Geraldine wanted a honeymoon with a difference,” the video captions read.

“So just after the ceremony, the newly married couple took off from Paris to Venice.

“We so were so touched by her video... that we decided to surprise them on their way back from Venice.”

The video shows an Air France employee meeting the couple off the flight with a bunch of flowers.

“We wish them a happy ever after in their new life together,” the captions conclude.

Recommended

Geraldine didn’t limit her wedding dress modelling to the airport - later Instagram posts show her posing in the dramatic frock in Venice by the Italian city’s iconic canals and rustic doorways.

In one video, tourists applaud her as she walks down a crowded street in the showstopping gown.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in