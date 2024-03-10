Drunk easyJet passenger attempts to run from security after being escorted off flight

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A drunk holidaymaker attempted to flee security after being taken off an easyJet flight for being abusive to the crew.

Joshua Stone, 32, and his friend Ryan Sanders, 34, were verbally abusive to cabin crew ahead of their flight departing Bristol Airport for Crete on the evening of Tuesday 11 July.

The pair were warned about their behaviour by cabin crew but persisted to be abusive, resulting in them being escorted from the plane. Once off the plane, Stone began to make off from security towards another stand but was swiftly arrested.

Officers arrived and arrested both men.

During a police interview Sanders claimed he had consumed cider, lager and a Malibu and coke, but denied he was drunk.

Ryan Sanders (Avon & Somerset Police)

Both men were subsequently charged with entering an aircraft drunk, with Stone also being charged with entering a security restricted area of an aerodrome without permission for his brief attempt to get away from security. They pleaded guilty to the charges.

Sanders, of Southmead Road in Filton, was jailed for 14 weeks. Stone, of Greystoke Avenue in Southmead, received a 25-week sentence. Both were also ordered at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 4 March to pay a victim surcharge of £154.

Joshua Stone (Avon & Somerset Police / SWNS)

Sergeant Rachael Hodges said: “The last thing we want to do is to stop people who want to have a good time and relax before going on holiday.

“These two men’s drunken and obnoxious behaviour saw them be abusive to cabin crew and led to concerns they could represent a security risk had the flight taken off. Their actions were selfish and inexcusable and make life a misery for other passengers, whose flight to Chania was ultimately delayed.

“Being drunk on an aircraft is a serious offence for which both men have been jailed and have received a criminal record.”