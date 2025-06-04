Airport apologises to woman with prosthetic breast ‘prodded and patted’ by security

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bristol Airport has apologised to a traveller who had her prosthetic breast “prodded and patted” at security.

The unnamed woman from Cornwall wears a prosthetic breast after undergoing a mastectomy, reported BBC News.

According to the outlet, the woman was repeatedly asked "What is that?" and told she would have to be strip-searched by security staff at Bristol Airport.

The woman told BBC News: “I was really upset, really shocked. I didn't want to prove to two security women in an airport that I'd had a mastectomy.”

She claims staff then peered down her top after she pulled out her breast form from her bra.

The airport said it was “very sorry” and advised customers to inform security of any prosthetics before screening.

Sam Jackman, the founder and CEO of Boost Innovations – the woman’s chosen breast form – has been working with Cornwall Airport Newquay to educate security staff about breast forms.

A spokesperson for Bristol Airport said: “We are very sorry to hear about our customer's experience. We urge them to contact us directly, so we are able to fully investigate. We take these matters very seriously.

“Customers can speak to a member of staff just before screening to make them aware of any prosthetics and medical devices. They can also request a private search.

“Screening of passengers travelling with medical devices and prosthetics has always formed part of the security training syllabus, and all searches are carried out in accordance with the Department for Transport regulations and the CAA guidance.”

Last April, a woman who had undergone a mastectomy was asked to remove her breast prosthesis in public while going through security scanners at Dublin airport.

Realtán Ní Leannáin was travelling to Donegal when she was left “like a rabbit caught in the headlights” when her artificial breast set off the new scanner technology.

She told BBC NI’s Evening Extra programme: “The security officer didn’t even offer to pat me down. She stood and waited for me to remove the prosthesis.

“I couldn’t actually think. Every time I attempted to rationalise it, I couldn’t.”

