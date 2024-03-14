Revealed: Britain’s 20 worst railway stations for delays

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The British train stations with the most delayed services have been revealed. The list includes at least 20 stations where over 50 per cent of train journeys faced disruption.

City Thameslink in London was the station with the highest level of service disruption, with 76 per cent of trains delayed or cancelled over the last six months.

Located close to St Paul’s Cathedral in the City of London, the station ran 69,120 services over the last six months, serving 17,648 passengers a day.

City Thameslink’s terrible service record is closely followed by that of Leicester (69 per cent), East Croydon (67 per cent) and Earlsfield (67 per cent), with Manchester Oxford Road (66 per cent) to rounding out the top five.

There are 10 London stations in the top 20, with delays wrecking havoc for commuters in the capital.

The Train Station Report looked at the percentage of delayed or disrupted services over the last six months from stations included in the 100 busiest list based on passenger numbers. The research was conducted by ePowerTrucks, a provider of transport solutions for rail and airport wheelchair assistance.

The company attributed the growing unreliability of rail services across the UK to the increase in industrial action since 2022. It said in the statement: “Railway strikes have cast a long shadow over the nation’s transportation network.

“The findings of the Train Station Report serve as a wake-up call for policymakers and transportation authorities to address the root causes of delays and implement measures to improve the reliability of train services.”

Of Britain’s 100 busiest stations, the stations with the lowest service delays include Stansted with just 18 per cent of rail services running late, and London’s Moorgate and Liverpool Street stations, with with 20 per cent and 21 per cent delayed services respectively.

Top 20 stations with the highest service delays