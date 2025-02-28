Taxpayer still owed £1.7m over Brighton hotel fire almost two years later

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Britannia Hotel group has not paid a penny towards the partial demolition of a fire-damaged building almost two years on, according to reports.

The Royal Albion Hotel in Brighton was devastated by a fire in July 2023, which led to part of the building being demolished.

Britannia Hotels, which owns the site, is responsible for the cost of demolition which has, so far, cost the local authority £1.7 million.

Councillor Bella Sankey, leader of Brighton and Hove City Council, said: “The cost to the council of the partial demolition of the Royal Albion following the fire was £1.7 million and, unacceptably, we have yet to receive any money from Britannia’s insurance company.

“The council acted decisively in the immediate aftermath of the fire because the structure was dangerously unstable and in a state of collapse, but it is not right that this cost should be met by the taxpayer.

“This is a cost which must be met by Britannia.”

She added: “We are determined the entire money will be repaid to the council and are taking steps to make sure this happens.”

The Argus reported that demolition is set to take place 28 February and 1 March to deal with the part of the building at risk of collapse.

Read more: Hotel chain named the UK’s worst for 11th year running

Road closures around the property have been in place for several days and are having a significant impact on traffic in the city and local businesses.

David Roy, owner of Petit Pois restaurant, told BBC News that customers ended up being late for reservations, taking time out of their two-hour table allocation, or ended up cancelling because they could not get there.

“Everybody's stressed,” he said. “It's not the best experience. We don't want that for the customers.“

Organisers of the Brighton Half Marathon, which is set to take place this Sunday – and which would usually go down part of the road that is currently closed – are said to be working closely with local authorities and would update competitors should the route change.

Councillor Trevor Muten, the council's cabinet member for transport, parking and public realm, apologised for disruption caused by the closure.

He said: “We have impressed upon Britannia that they need to move at pace, resolve this and we need to open this road as soon as possible.”

Britannia Hotels owns over 63 budget hotels across the UK.

The company, which was founded in 1976, is also the parent company behind Pontins Holiday Parks.

It was named the worst hotel chain in the UK for the 11th year in a row in 2023, according to an annual survey by Which?.

Seventeen of the chain’s hotels are also reported to have been block-booked for asylum seekers on behalf of the government.

A 2024 investigation by Byline Times found that the company made nearly £40 million in profits for the year to March 2023.

The Independent has contacted Britannia Hotels for comment.