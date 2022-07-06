British Airways brings in new operations chief as cancellations soar

As the unprecedented scale of summer cancellations at British Airways becomes apparent, the airline is bringing in a new executive to head up its operations.

In a bid to impose some order on autumn and winter schedules, the carrier has hired a senior figure at the Dutch airline KLM as chief operating officer (COO).

René de Groot currently has the same role at the Amsterdam-based carrier, as well as having the title of managing director.

The news was revealed in a message to BA managers by Sean Doyle, chief executive and executive chairman of British Airways.

He said the current COO, Jason Mahoney, will become chief technical officer (CTO).

Mr de Groot joined KLM in 1990 as a pilot, and continues to fly Airbus aircraft.

The message from Mr Doyle says: “In his present role, René directs the airline’s operational strategy, with a focus on digital innovation (artificial intelligence and machine learning) and continuous improvement.

“I’m delighted that he will be bringing this level of experience to our organisation, as we’re passionate about developing these areas.

“As you can imagine, René is very familiar with the issues that we’ve been grappling with. As KLM’s COO, he led the airline’s Ops team through the Covid-19 crisis, winding down the schedule in 2020, followed by a bumpy recovery characterised by continuously changing conditions, health regulations and travel restrictions.

“I am confident that René will help us to rebuild our airline and become a better BA.”

KLM is currently cancelling a range of flights as a shortage of resources continues at Amsterdam Schiphol airport.

The Independent revealed today that BA had cancelled 17,600 flights up to the end of June, taking 2.8 million seats out of the summer market.

Further cancellations have been made this week ahead of Friday’s deadline for handing back “slots” at Heathrow and Gatwick airports without penalty.