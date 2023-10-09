British Airways plane evacuated after passengers fall ill from ‘fumes’ on flight

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A large emergency services operation took place at Heathrow Airport yesterday in response to reports of passengers feeling unwell due to “fumes” detected on a British Airways plane.

Ambulances and firefighters raced to the scene, and pictures shared on social media by affected travellers show staff in white hazmat suits outside the aircraft, which had arrived from Barcelona, Spain.

Metropolitan Police have confirmed that they were called to the aviation hub at 4.15pm after being told there were “passengers taken unwell on a flight”.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson told The Independent that they sent “a number of resources to the scene”, including three medics in fast-response cars, two advanced paramedics, two ambulance crews, two incident response officers and members of the hazardous area response team

“After assessing multiple people at the scene, we treated three patients and discharged them,” they said.

The “safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority”, said a spokesperson for British Airways, adding that “this aircraft landed normally at Heathrow following reports of a technical issue”.

“Customers disembarked the aircraft safely via steps, and we’ve apologised to them for the delay and inconvenience caused to their journey,” the spokesperson said.

The Independent has contacted London Fire Brigade for further information. The fire service chemical team did a sweep of the plane and found no elevated readings, reports Mail Online.

Martin Hill, one of the passengers caught up in the incident, wrote on X/Twitter: “Nothing like being locked on a plane with a ‘potential contagion’ for an hour and half with no explanation or information.”

Almost two hours later Mr Hill shared that authorities “finally let us go” and that there “was no contagion in the end.”

Another traveller, James Cheadle, also posted, writing: “No information other than smoke/fumes were detected in the cockpit and some cabin crew have been told to strip after falling ill.”

He added that passengers were “herded into some departure gates.”

In July, a British Airways flight was forced to make a U-turn after only 35 minutes in the air after a “burning smell” reportedly filled the cabin.

The plane had departed Johannesburg, South Africa, and was bound for London Heathrow before it turned around in what was described as a “fume event”.