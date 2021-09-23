British Airways has announce it is to suspend almost all its short-haul flights at Gatwick airport – its biggest hub after Heathrow.

BA has always struggled to make a profit at the Sussex airport, and over the past decade – before the coronavirus pandemic – it lost tens of millions of pounds.

All flights were grounded at the start of the Covid crisis, though long-haul services have since resumed.

The carrier had proposed to unions that a new, lower-cost Gatwick subsidiary could be created to make the European and domestic route viable in competition against easyJet.

The British Airline Pilots’ Association (Balpa) was initially supportive. But when the union failed to win assurances that future pay deals would be aligned with those at Heathrow, it withdrew a ballot on the move.

British Airways now appears to have abandoned the plan altogether.

A spokesperson said: “We’re disappointed that our plans for a new short-haul subsidiary at Gatwick have not received Balpa’s support.

“After many years of losing money on European flights from the airport, we were clear that coming out of the pandemic, we needed a plan to make Gatwick profitable and competitive.

“With regret, we will now suspend our short-haul operations at Gatwick, with the exception of a small number of domestic services connecting to our long-haul operation, and will pursue alternative uses for the London Gatwick short-haul slots.”

The valuable permits to take off and land from what was previously the world’s busiest single-runway airport could be sold or leased to other airlines.

The Independent has asked Balpa for a response.

An email sent out to pilots by the airline by Jason Mahoney, BA’s chief operating officer, has been seen by The Independent .

He describes the message as “an update on our recent proposal to build a profitable and sustainable short haul operation out of London Gatwick”.

“Following Balpa’s decision to shut the ballot down last week, we’ve engaged in further discussions with them, but despite us being able to resolve the outstanding contractual issue, Balpa have made the decision not to continue with the ballot.

“It is therefore with regret, that we are now in the position that we will suspend our short haul operations at Gatwick, with the exception of a small number of domestic services connecting to our long haul operation.”

“We believed we could build a competitive BA branded short haul operation out of Gatwick. But to make this happen, we would have to turn a loss-making operation into a profitable one.

“A competitive Gatwick short-haul operation next summer would have been good for our business as we try to recover and pay back the debts that the pandemic has necessitated.

“It’s not what we wanted but it’s important that we face up to difficult issues so that we can protect the long-term sustainability of the company.”