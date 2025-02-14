Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British Airways passengers flying from London Gatwick to Glasgow from late next month will find themselves aboard a propeller plane.

From 30 March, BA’s Airbus A320 high-flying jet normally used for the link from Sussex to the Clyde will be replaced by a slow, low-altitude ATR72. British Airways is outsourcing the route to Emerald Airlines, which itself carries the Aer Lingus livery.

The current journey by Airbus jet is scheduled to take 90 minutes. But the summer-season replacement is scheduled to take 40 minutes longer. It will fly at a lower altitude than jet aircraft.

The propeller plane is so slow that another British Airways flight, from Heathrow, will take off 40 minutes later but arrive at the Scottish city at the same time.

The fare from Gatwick to Glasgow is unappealing, too: £105 one way on the first day of the new service, compared with £30 for the cheapest easyJet flight on the same day. Business class is unavailable on the BA flight, as it is a single-class aircraft.

Rob Burgess, founder of the Head for Points frequent-flyer website, identified the aircraft change.

He wrote: “A few weeks ago we speculated that the Gatwick to Glasgow service was being chopped due to aircraft shortages because only fully refundable tickets were being sold.

“British Airways has now found an alternative. The trip will be a leisurely experience.”

He speculates that BA is applying high fares for the once-daily direct flight to discourage “point-to-point” bookings. The aim: “To allow it to maximise the number of passengers on connecting services.”

He adds: “There is reduced overhead luggage space on these aircraft so you have a chance of being forced to check in your hand baggage.”

Readers added numerous comments to the article. “MEF” wrote: “These are more fuel efficient than the equivalent internal fan jets. Think of the carbon emissions that’ll be saved!”

But “TooPoorToBeHere” wrote: “Quite noisy onboard and they fly through the turbulence, not over it. Lower = bumpier.”

It is believed to be the first time British Airways has flown from Gatwick to Glasgow using a propeller aircraft.

The Independent has asked British Airways for a response.