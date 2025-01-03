Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sunny skies and a Mediterranean breeze: that was what awaited holidaymakers aboard British Airways flight 2616 from London Gatwick to Malta two days before Christmas.

Among them was Sue Heath, 64, from Buckinghamshire. But just before the Airbus pushed back from the gate, she was ordered to leave seat 23C on the aircraft.

Even though her UK passport is valid for travel to Malta and the rest of the European Union until late March, ground staff wrongly offloaded Ms Heath – and then blamed her for having an “expired” passport, when the document was perfectly valid.

“I was told my passport was not valid for the EU,” said Ms Heath, who has spent much of her working life in travel.

“I had to accept their decision and sadly miss my Christmas in Malta. I felt very humble and embarrassed that I had messed up.”

In fact, British Airways ground staff at Gatwick had once again messed up by denying boarding to a properly documented passenger.

On a single day earlier this year, BA turned away two separate passengers from the Sussex airport because ground staff did not understand the rules for their destinations.

Since Brexit, a UK passport must meet two conditions for travel to the European Union:

No more than 10 years old on the day of entry to the EU.

At least three months remaining on the intended day of departure from the EU.

Ms Heath’s passport comfortably met both of these requirements. But ground staff appeared confused about whether her passport was valid.

“The gate agent was concerned about my passport not being acceptable, and initially said I could not board the flight,” Ms Heath said. “She tried to call her office but could not get an answer. She then looked again and said it was OK and checked me back in and boarded me again.

“I went on board, but about 10 minutes before departure she came and asked to look at my passport again. She telephoned the office and gave them all my passport details, and my return flight travel information.

“She then said unfortunately I couldn’t travel, as I would have had to be out and back from Malta by 22 December 24. Then she took me off the plane.

“I came off the flight and was escorted out through passport control and customs into the arrivals hall by a BA agent.

“I went home and later that day called a BA customer service number, but all they really could say was documentation was my responsibility and to call an embassy if I needed clarification.”

Welcome sight: Valletta Harbour in Malta, in December ( Simon Calder )

The post-Brexit rules took effect in 2021. BA, along with other airlines, was informed of them in that year.

The majority of passengers flying on British Airways short-haul services from Gatwick are UK passport holders heading for the European Union.

It is not clear why ground staff – evidently including the supervisor who was involved by phone – should still be unaware of the requirements and invent their own rules for these travellers.

A British Airways spokesperson said: “We are investigating this particular case to understand why the customer wasn’t permitted to travel and are in contact with them directly to resolve it as soon as possible.”

Under air passengers’ rights rules, Ms Heath is entitled to £350 in compensation for being denied boarding, as well as her fare refunded.

BA is also understood to be meeting the cost of the accommodation in Malta that Ms Heath lost as a result of being taken off the aircraft at Gatwick.

What to do if airline staff wrongly turn you away from a flight