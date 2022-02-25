British Airways flights were hit by major disruption on Friday evening after the airline suffered what it said was a “technical issue”.

Around a dozen flights due to depart from London Heathrow were delayed, according to the airport’s departures board, and videos posted on social media showed lengthy check-in queues.

However inbound British Airways flights appeared to be landing without delays.

A spokesperson for the flag carrier said flights were still operating and passengers were being checked in.

They said the airline was “working hard to resolve a technical issue” after its website and app appeared to be down.

In a statement British Airways said: “We’re investigating and working hard to resolve a technical issue and apologise for the inconvenience.

“We will provide further updates as quickly as possible. We’re operating flights and checking customers in.”

