British Airways flights disrupted at Heathrow after airline suffers ‘technical issue’
British Airways flights were hit by major disruption on Friday evening after the airline suffered what it said was a “technical issue”.
Around a dozen flights due to depart from London Heathrow were delayed, according to the airport’s departures board, and videos posted on social media showed lengthy check-in queues.
However inbound British Airways flights appeared to be landing without delays.
A spokesperson for the flag carrier said flights were still operating and passengers were being checked in.
They said the airline was “working hard to resolve a technical issue” after its website and app appeared to be down.
In a statement British Airways said: “We’re investigating and working hard to resolve a technical issue and apologise for the inconvenience.
“We will provide further updates as quickly as possible. We’re operating flights and checking customers in.”
More follows...
