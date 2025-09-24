Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British Airways has removed hot breakfasts from its morning flights as part of trialled changes to its premium Club Europe service.

The airline, whose website promises “a full British breakfast" to short-haul business class customers, is no longer serving traditional eggs, bacon and sausages on domestic routes. Instead, passengers are given a fruit plate and “raspberry super bowl” with a pastry.

Economy passengers still receive a bottle of water and a small snack.

Last year, the airline was forced to abandon a move that replaced lunch with a reduced brunch after an outcry from long-haul business class customers.

It says only five routes from Heathrow are affected by the latest trial.

The changes have prompted accusations of cost-cutting by BA, which last month reported an 11.7 per cent operating profit margin.

A user on aviation website FlyerTalk, where the changes were first reported, posted: “Total removal of choice, cheaper option, and yet more devaluation of the Club product.”

“There's plenty of time to cook those breakfasts, and if they want healthy options they can add them as extras; not remove the hot options.”

Another wrote: “A hot breakfast was always the most favourite meal among the British – and this is supposed to be British Airways.”

It is little over a decade since the airline last served a hot breakfast to all passengers on its domestic services in a single cabin. This was replaced with the current two-class service of economy class and Club Europe.

A spokesperson said: “Following customer and crew feedback, we’re trialling some changes to the meal options we offer on our shortest flights because it’s become increasingly challenging on such short journeys for our teams to heat and serve a hot breakfast and for our customers to enjoy these comfortably.

“Instead, we’re trialling a continental breakfast on these flights. On the vast majority of our short-haul flights we’ll continue to offer the hot breakfast option because we know on those routes, our crew will have time to prepare, and our customers will have time to enjoy this.”

It is understood the airline is introducing “a new Ploughman’s Tea concept on some slightly longer flights” which are “more substantial than the current offering and includes deli-style savoury bites, cured meats, cheeses and a scone with clotted cream and jam, showcasing originality and championing British provenance.”

In June, it emerged the airline is trialling removing water bottles from in-flight drinks services as part of “efforts to reduce plastic waste”.

Economy passengers on long-haul flights connecting London Heathrow with three US cities – Miami, Boston, and Los Angeles – are instead served cups of water.

Read more: ‘Serious incident’ as passenger planes narrowly avoid collision while landing on Nice airport runway