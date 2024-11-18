British Airways flights in chaos as another IT failure strikes
Passengers stranded as communications between pilots and airline operations centre are lost
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Tens of thousands of British Airways passengers face delays and possible cancellations after another major IT failure.
Passengers at London Heathrow Terminal 5, as well as airports abroad, say they have been told communications systems have failed.
The airline’s website, ba.com, and its app also appear to be down – after repeated attempts by The Independent to access the site, a message was displayed reading: “We are experiencing high demand on ba.com at the moment.”
Problems began shortly after 5pm GMT. Some outbound flights British Airways from Heathrow have been delayed by up to two hours, including departures to Geneva, Larnaca, Vienna, Vancouver and Dusseldorf. The 6pm flight to New York JFK is expected to leave 90 minutes late.
Domestic flights to Aberdeen, Newcastle and Edinburgh are running an hour or more late.
Hector McNeil wrote on X: “British Airways cmon let’s have some updates pls on the pc outage. Stuck in Vienna!!!!”
With limits on the hours in which planes can depart and arrive at Heathrow, any disruption can swiftly lead to cancellations.
British Airways has a long history of falling foul of IT failures. In May 2023 more than 200 BA flights were grounded, affecting over 30,000 passengers across a bank holiday weekend.
Even worse, over a bank holiday weekend in May 2017, during a routine systems upgrade, a switch was thrown that brought the entire BA Heathrow operation to a standstill. Hundreds of thousands of passengers had their travel plans torn up.
The Independent has asked British Airways for a response.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments