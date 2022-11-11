British Airways male pilots and crew allowed to wear makeup and piercings
All employees in uniform can wear mascara, false eyelashes and earrings
British Airways male pilots and cabin crew will be allowed to wear makeup and piercings for the first time while at work.
The UK flag carrier has updated its rules, telling all uniformed employees they are permitted to wear mascara, false eyelashes and earrings, plus carry accessories including handbags.
“Man buns” are allowed for the first time, as is nail varnish for all genders.
In a memo to staff, the airline told workers to “be bold, be proud, be yourself” and said it hopes the new dresscode rules will be “embraced by everyone regardless of gender, gender identity, ethnicity, background, culture, sexual identity, or otherwise”.
However, employees of all genders are encouraged to opt for “subtle shades” of makeup and a “natural look”.
British Airways said: “We are proud of all of our colleagues at British Airways and we are committed to an inclusive working environment.
“We have worked with our people to create updated guidelines for grooming, beauty and accessories, allowing our colleagues to bring the best, most authentic version of themselves to work every day.”
The company appears to be following in the footsteps of rival Virgin Atlantic, which overhauled its dresscode and grooming guidance this year.
In September, Virgin announced that staff could choose their uniform as it had scrapped gendered workwear.
Pilots, cabin crew and ground staff now have a choice between a Vivienne Westwood-designed blazer and trousers with a tie, or a blazer and skirt, in either burgundy or bright red.
Since 2019, the airline has allowed female staff to wear trousers and axed its rule requiring them to wear makeup and high-heels.
But now the free choice between full-length trousers or a knee-length pencil skirt has been extended to all staff members – whether they identify as men, women, or non-binary.
Job applications have reportedly doubled since Virgin Atlantic introduced the new rules.
Earlier this year, it also became the first in the UK to allow staff to have visible tattoos.
