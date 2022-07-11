Jump to content
<p>After 90 minutes, passengers were able to disembark and cool down in the airbridge</p>

After 90 minutes, passengers were able to disembark and cool down in the airbridge

(Handout)

‘It’s hotter than hell!’ British Airways passengers forced to wait on sweltering plane for 90 minutes

Two people became ill and were removed before the pilot was forced to allow remaining passengers to wait on the airbridge

Jo Caird
Monday 11 July 2022 11:39
Comments

Passengers travelling on a delayed British Airways flight to London Heathrow were kept waiting on a sweltering plane for 90 minutes at Nice Airport last night.

Cabin crew handed out water to passengers but two became ill and had to be removed from the aircraft, according to the MailOnline. After 90 minutes the pilot allowed the remaining passengers to disembark the plane and wait in the airbridge.

Smartphone footage shows passengers trying to keep cool in the air bridge. Once back on board, cabin crew distributed packets of crisps to passengers.

“It’s disgraceful. It is hotter than hell on this plane. British Airways is slowly killing us,” said one passenger.

“It’s truly disgusting that they have no air conditioning. British Airways is literally a joke.”

Flight BA349, which was scheduled to depart at 7.35pm, eventually took off at 10.26pm, landing at London Heathrow nearly three hours later than planned.

Evening temperatures in Nice last night reached 27 degrees Celcius.

The delay occurred following the late arrival of the aircraft at Nice Cote D'Azur Airport, which caused the flight to miss its departure slot.

A spokesperson from the airline last night said: “There are some heavy ATC restrictions in France this evening, which delayed them getting a new slot.”

With temperatures expected to soar this week, and numerous airlines experiencing delays owing to post-pandemic staff shortages, this is unlikely to be an isolated event.

The Met Office issued its first ever weather warning for extreme heat last week, with high temperatures expected to affect the West Midlands, south-west England, and much of Wales.

Travellers are advised to always carry water and to dress in lightweight, breathable fabrics.

The Independent has approached British Airways for further comment.

