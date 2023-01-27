The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
British Airways films ‘progressive’ safety video with Emma Raducanu, Robert Peston and rapper Little Simz
Scenes from housing schemes reportedly feature in flag-carrier’s new pre-flight briefing
British Airways has recorded a “progressive” new safety video for passengers featuring tennis ace Emma Raducanu, rapper Little Simz, designer Oswald Boateng and TV presenter Robert Peston.
The new safety briefing also includes chefs Monica Galetti and Tom Kerridge, and will replace the previous video made in 2017 with Joanna Lumley. Olivia Colman, and Chabuddy G comedian, Asim Chaudhry.
Raducanu, 20, has been a brand ambassador for the flag-carrier since 2021.
The forthcoming video features cabin crew wearing the new BA uniform, designed by Mr Boateng and expected to be rolled out later this year.
Frequent flyers shown clips as part of market research described it as “progressive” and said it featured scenes shot on “social housing schemes” as well as the British countryside, according to message board Flyertalk.
In the video, sources say crew also implore passengers to “take care of each other”.
It is understood to tie in with the airline’s British Original brand advertising campaign, which began in October, but the video is being kept under wraps for now.
A British Airways spokesperson declined to comment.
Other famous faces in the 2017 video included Chiwetel Ejiofor, Thandie Newton, Ian McKellen, Gordon Ramsay, Warwick Davis, Rob Brydon, Jim Broadbent and Gillian Anderson.
The safety video runs through emergncy procedures on BA aircraft and introduces its their Flying Start charity scheme.
