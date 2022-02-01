British Airways plane almost flips over in Storm Corrie winds

Footage shows a British Airways plane caught in intense winds almost flip over as pilots attempted to land during Storm Corrie.

BA flight 1307 was on approach to London Heathrow having flown from Aberdeen on Monday when the incident occurred.

Video shows the A321 Neo jet attempting to land just after midday, but the strength of the winds, which have reached speeds of 92mph in spots around the UK, meant it was forced to take-off again after the wheels had hit the tarmac.

The aircraft can be seen swaying in the wind, before leaning heavily to the left after touching down, precariously supported only by the wheels on its left side.

Rocking backwards, the plane’s tail appears to almost touch the ground.

Pilots averted potential disaster by immediately implementing a “touch and go” manoeuvre, taking off again before the plane could overbalance and flying back around for a second attempt.

The man recording the footage appears confident at first, and can be heard saying, “he’s got this one, he’s lucky,” as the plane approaches the runway.

“Yeah, he’s got that,” he adds.

However, when the jet starts tipping over, he can be heard shouting: “Easy, easy, easy! Oh my God!”

The flight touched down safely following the aborted attempt, the airline confirmed.

A BA spokesperson told The Independent: “Our pilots are highly trained to manage a range of scenarios, including extreme weather conditions, and our flight crew landed the aircraft safely. Our customers and crew all disembarked as normal.”

Storm Corrie has been causing problems throughout the UK over the last few days, with thousands left without power and all Scotrail train services cancelled last night.

A weather warning for high winds across northern England was issued by the Met Office, which said the storm could cause danger to life from flying debris and damage to buildings and trees.

At least two people have been killed in the storms.