<p>Water pours from ceiling on BA flight</p>

Water pours from ceiling on BA flight

(The Sun)

Water pours through plane ceiling and into cabin on British Airways flight

‘It looked more British Waterways that British Airways,’ says airline worker

Helen Coffey
Wednesday 15 June 2022 09:06
Comments

A video captured the moment that water poured through the ceiling and into the plane cabin on a British Airways flight.

The incident occurred onboard flight BA292 from London Heathrow to Washington DC on 10 June towards the end of the seven-hour transatlantic crossing.

In footage filmed in the cabin, water can be seen cascading down from overhead, with another clip showing it dripping down the stairs of the double-decker A380 aircraft.

Blankets were used to stem the flow of water

(Sun)

Crew had evidently tried to stem the flow with what appear to be blue blankets.

Recommended

British Airways said the issue occurred due to a fault with a water storage unit at the back of the jet, and emphasised that passenger safety was never compromised.

The airline said in a statement: “There was no safety issue at any point, this was from the clean drinking water supply.

“The flight continued safely to Washington and landed as normal.

“A faulty valve was replaced and the issue fixed.”

Water cascaded from the ceiling

(Sun)

After being fixed by engineers in the US, the plane was back in the air the same day.

A BA spokesperson added: “While there was no safety issue at any point, the area was quickly isolated and the flight continued as planned.”

An unnamed airline worker said it “was not a flight for nervous flyers.”

They told The Sun: “An inflight waterfall is not a regular feature at BA. It looked more British Waterways that British Airways.

“Crew gave thanks the leak happened towards the end of the transatlantic crossing.

“There were a few people saying their Hail Mary’s, but staff were professional throughout.”

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in