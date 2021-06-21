‘What the hell is this?’: American’s review of British beach goes viral

An American’s review of a British beach quickly went viral after he shared his disappointing experience online.

“What the hell is this?” Nick Alexander, originally from Miami, said upon visiting Weston-super-Mare for the first time.

Mr Alexander made the comments in a series of videos uploaded to Tiktok, which have since been viewed more than 100,000 times.

Alongside footage of him wading through silty, mud-like sand at low tide, he said: “I don’t know who decided to call this a beach – but where I come from beaches don’t look like this.”

In another video, Mr Alexander added: “Today I tried to go swimming in a British beach and it didn’t work out so well.

“It’s just horrible. What the hell is this?”

Complaining of the “goddamn mud” and lamenting that the sea was “like 20 miles away”, he wrote in a caption that “Someone needs to take me to a real UK beach please!”, citing Devon and Cornwall as his top destinations.

He also had an idea for how Weston-super-Mare could solve its low-tide problem: by “building a little path all the way to the water for when the tide goes out. A little bridge type thing”.

The day was somewhat salvaged by a trip to a funfair and a ride on the roller coaster.

”I'm definitely going to go to Cornwall or Devon to find me a better beach because I need to go swimming this summer in the UK, baby,” he added.

Social media users were quick to point him in the direction of other beaches.

”Ah no,” wrote one commenter. “You went to the wrong beach, I promise they are not all like that.”

Mr Alexander has been making Tiktok videos about his experience as an American in the UK after moving to Wolverhampton, clocking up more than 117,000 followers in the process.