Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

More British families are swapping the traditional beachside break at short-haul destinations for adventurous trips further away, a luxury travel company has revealed.

While a two-week break in a coastal town in Spain or spending time at a resort in Greece is often considered the most popular holiday destinations for Brits looking to soak up the sun, some families have been increasingly re-evaluating their getaway plans to include more adventurous activities in destinations further away.

Kuoni said it has recorded a spike in depend on more “complex” overseas trips, especially within the February, May and October half-term periods in Britain.

The company said that there had been an increase in families with primary school-aged children booking holidays in the African continent or Asian destinations like Thailand rather than European beach locations.

Booking holidays in these destinations has grown by nearly 60 per cent over the past year, with there also being a 20 per cent rise in families booking booking outside the school holiday periods.

With holidays falling into term time, Kouni said this indicates that many parents with pre-school children are also choosing to embark or more adventurous trips.

Kuoni managing director Mark Duguid said: "We’re seeing innovation like never before in the family travel market.

"A generation of parents who are used to travelling in style want to continue to do that with their children, partners and even their own parents in tow."

"Hotels are investing in all sorts of villas, multiple-room suites, nanny services for mini globetrotters, playgrounds, cool hangouts and activities."

More hotels in long-haul locations are implementing these changes to accommodate children of all ages, attracting more families to destinations usually associated with adult travellers.

However, embarking on adventure holidays does not mean that families always have to book long-haul flights to seek more thrilling trips.

For example, a location in Halkidiki, northern Greece, gives older children the opportunity to enrol in a survival course named after adventurer Bear Grylls.

Greece, with a flight time of around three to four hours from Britain, has long been a popular location for British family holidays.

Yet, Kuoni says the country also offers kid-friendly “survival” activities, along with a wide range of historical sites to visit, all of which can be paired with time at a beach resort.

Abta, a travel association in the United Kingdom, has reported a high demand for adventure holidays within the past 12 months.

Abta’s chief executive Mark Tanzer said: "Adventure holidays are one of the fastest growing sectors in the travel industry and appeal to a broad range of travellers, including families.

"Our latest data show that one in five (22 per cent) families went on an adventure holiday in the past 12 months, which is above the national average.

"Adventure trips encapsulate a wide variety of experiences, from hiking the Inca Trail in Peru to river rafting in Montenegro - usually involving physical or challenging activities and a high level of cultural immersion."

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast