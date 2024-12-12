Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A British family is raising money for their grandmother after she fell ill while on holiday, after she travelled without insurance due to the cost being so high.

Patricia Bunting, 76, booked a trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida along with her two sons and her grandson, flying out on 31 October.

The USA is her “happy place” and she knew her health was declining, so she wanted to take one last trip to Disney to see her grandson enjoy the parks.

She uses three different inhalers to ease breathing difficulties caused by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and relies on a walker to get around, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

While Ms Bunting had bought travel insurance on all previous trips to the US, this time the quote of $3,000 was too out of reach for her means, a fundraiser page for Ms Bunting stated.

However, five days before the family was due to fly home, on 23 November, Ms Bunting complained of exhaustion and one of her sons later found her passed out in the bathroom.

After being rushed to the hospital, Ms Bunting has since been “fighting for her life” in a critical care unit in the US after catching Covid and the flu.

In early December, Ms Bunting developed pneumonia and is still battling Covid and the flu.

Yet without the medical insurance, the mounting hospital bills and costs of her care in the US have become overwhelming.

Her daughter, Emma, says that the family believes the only chance for the grandmother’s recovery is to get her back from Orlando to Wigan, UK where she can again be surrounded by her loved ones and access medical care.

“She’s scared of passing away in a U.S. hospital far from her family,” Ms Bunting told the US publication. “I want nothing more than to have mum home for Christmas so she’s surrounded by all the love of her family.”

However, the cost of hiring an air ambulance, which can amount to around £130,000 according to the family, alongside her treatment in the US, will result in a large bill.

The family has also received quotes for a bed on a commercial flight (£25,000–35,000) or just oxygen and assistance on a flight with no bed (£7,000).

While the last option is ideal for the family, they are not sure if Ms Bunting will be able to endure this.

The family are hoping to raise funding to transport Ms Bunting back to the UK and to alleviate the costs of an initial five-day stay in the ICU, as well as her current ongoing treatment in the critical care unit.

“Mum is the heart of our family, she is the one who holds us together,” Emma said. “She also has three sons and two grandsons who love her dearly, and we are hoping to give her the fighting chance she needs to recover.”

Ms Bunting’s family has thanked those who have donated to their GoFundMe page, which has currently raised over £14,700 toward their £50,000 target as of Thursday morning (12 December).

The UK Post Office, which provides travel insurance, says that while the US is not a country where buying insurance coverage is compulsory, it does not mean it is not worth taking out.

The Post Office says the US is one of the most expensive countries in the world for healthcare costs.

“Don’t underestimate how much treatment can cost there. From getting stitches to a ride in an ambulance, it soon mounts up,” the Post Office said.

