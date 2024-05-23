Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Do you arrive at the airport with hours to spare, hand luggage bursting with PG tips, jars of Marmite and your designated holiday document wallet? The odds are high that you’re a British tourist.

New research has revealed the top 20 signs of a quintessentially British holidaymaker, and erring on the side of caution by heading to the airport four hours before a flight is the number one giveaway.

The poll of 2,000 Brits found UK tourists are often only bilingual in ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ and have a habit of travelling with home luxuries, including tea bags and Marmite spread.

According to the research from Lyca Mobile and Perspectus Global, 27 per cent of British people enjoy a full English before taking off, while 48 per cent of travellers text a family member that they have landed safely on the other side.

Other holiday traits attributed to the nation include queuing patiently at the boarding gate, captioning holiday albums with “never coming home” and heading to the airport with a burnt forehead despite wearing factor 50 sun cream.

Of the Brits surveyed, 44 per cent said they pine for their pillow when travelling, closely followed by tea (41 per cent), TV (35 per cent), bacon (24 per cent) and cheddar cheese (16 per cent).

The research highlighted mobile phones as a ‘lifeline’ for British tourists insistent on checking the weather, navigating and accessing online banking, with 63 per cent worried about data roaming charges.

Over half of respondents also said that they “wouldn’t dream of getting up early and putting a towel on a sun lounger” due to worries about being perceived negatively as a Brit abroad.

James McQuillan, UK and Ireland country manager at Lyca Mobile, said: “When it comes to the nation’s holiday habits, it’s perhaps no surprise our research defines traits such as arriving at the airport early, queuing at the gate and texting home to say we’ve landed safely as classically British.”

Top 20 quintessentially British holidaymaker traits: