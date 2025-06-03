British tourist killed in jet ski accident in Albania
A 31-year-old British woman was ‘transported to hospital in serious condition’ following the incident in Durrës
A British tourist has died and another is in critical condition following a jet ski accident in Albania.
The 34-year-old man lost his life after coming off a jet ski near the Kavaja Rock area in Durrës on Sunday morning (1 June).
The two British citizens reportedly lost control of the jet ski and fell into the sea.
Emergency services responded to the incident at Durrës Port, where the man was declared dead.
An unidentified 31-year-old British woman was also “transported to hospital in serious condition” following the incident, said border police.
Durrës police told Albania news outlet CNA: “At around 11:15, on 01.06.2025, the Port Durrës Border Police services were notified that, in the area opposite the Kavaja Rock, two citizens who were sailing on a jet ski, are suspected of having lost control of the vessel during manoeuvres and fallen into the water.”
“Border Police Services, after receiving the notification, immediately went by watercraft to assist the two citizens who had fallen into the water, transporting them to the port, with the aim of transporting them to the hospital.”
According to A2 CNN, Durrës police have since arrested the jet ski provider for operating without full documentation and life jackets for customers.
The Foreign Office said that it had not been approached for assistance in this case.
