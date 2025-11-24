Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

On 6 May 2026 you could fly on Emirates from London Gatwick to Dubai, returning a week later, for £552. The fare includes meals, drinks, state-of-the-art inflight entertainment and a checked baggage allowance of 30kg aboard an Airbus A380 “SuperJumbo”.

Or you could choose Air Arabia from Gatwick to Sharjah airport, just 11 miles away, for only £417. In return for reducing the fare by a quarter, though, you have no complementary catering nor checked baggage allowance. Food and soft drinks are available for purchase, but not alcohol. And travellers will be confined within an Airbus A321 – an aircraft more normally used for three-hour hops to the Mediterranean.

Air Arabia has announced its first UK route to and from its base in Sharjah. The group chief executive of Air Arabia, Adel Al Ali, said: “This expansion reflects our continued commitment to connecting our key markets with greater reach and convenience while delivering the value-driven travel experience Air Arabia is known for.

open image in gallery The Air Arabia flight connects Gatwick with Dubai ( Getty Images / iStockPhoto )

“The introduction of London Gatwick not only enhances connectivity from our Sharjah hub but reflects our commitment to offering customers, whether travelling for business or leisure, a greater choice of affordable and reliable air travel options. We look forward to welcoming travellers onboard and providing them with direct access between the UAE and the United Kingdom.”

At 3,408 miles, it will be much longer than any existing budget airline route from the UK. The outbound flight is scheduled for 7 hours 15 minutes, with the inbound 35 minutes slower due to the effects of the jet stream.

The Independent has asked the three biggest European budget airlines – Ryanair, easyJet and Wizz Air – for their longest routes.

These are the 10 longest budget airline routes from Europe

The question is: how far would you travel on a budget airline?

