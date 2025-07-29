Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A controversial plan to construct a giant bull statue in Spain has been called “absurd” by critics.

The Spanish Academy of Bullfighting has proposed that a 300m-high metal bull be built in a Spanish city as a symbol of the bullfighting tradition.

The organisation would cover the construction costs to build the statue, dubbed “The Bull of Spain”, on public land donated by the chosen municipality.

Jorge Álvarez, president of the bullfighting academy, said that the bull will attract tourism and boost employment in its host city.

The Spanish capital, Madrid, rejected hosting the project suggested by the Academy of Bullfighting.

However, in the northern city of Brugos, the populist right-wing Vox party may be on board with building the bull statue.

Fernando Martínez-Acitores, Vox’s deputy mayor of Burgos, said the structure could be a “tourist attraction” for the city.

The bull statue would stand at almost three times the height of the 112m Gothic Burgos Cathedral, with panoramic observation decks in the bull’s horns and restaurants and souvenir shops built below.

Martínez-Acitores said: “It would be an opportunity to put Burgos on the global map,” reported The Times.

Others in Burgos are less keen to grab the giant project by the horns.

Former mayor of Burgos and leader of the opposition, Daniel de la Rosa, wrote on X: “You won't believe it, but I assure you it's no joke.

“In my 14 years as a corporate employee at [Burgos], there was never an idea as absurd as the one Vox made public today...

“We'll have to take it with a pinch of salt.”

open image in gallery 'Osbourne bull' silhouettes still stand on hilltops and at the side of highways in Spain ( Getty/iStock )

The bullfighting tradition, or torero, is greatly debated in Spain, with animal rights group Peta calling the practice a “tradition of tragedy” and “ritualistic slaughter”.

Bullfighting has been banned in the Canary Islands since 1991 and was also banned in Catalonia in 2010, although the Catalan ban was later overturned by the Spanish Constitutional Court.

However, large, black, silhouettes of bulls, originally created as a roadside advertisement for Osborne's Veterano brandy, still stand on hilltops and at the side of highways in Spain.

The academy said the statue –Toro de España – is a chance to create a recognisable landmark, similar to the Eiffel Tower in Paris and New York’s Statue of Liberty.

