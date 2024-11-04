Butlin’s bars ‘gobsmacked’ pensioner from taking midweek solo trip

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

An 85-year-old man who has holidayed at Butlin’s for years said he was “gobsmacked” to be told he could not stay solo during the week.

Malcolm, from Patcham in East Sussex, said he planned to visit the Skegness site alone as his wife, who has cancer and could not travel, and his son had no annual leave left at work.

Upon enquiry into staying for a few nights midweek, Malcolm was informed that solo travellers were only welcome on weekends.

“I was amazed when I was told this. I’ve been to Butlin’s before, even the Skegness one,” Malcolm told BBC Radio Sussex.

The 85-year-old said he was upset to be denied as he had spent time with family at Butlin’s Skegness for the last three years.

He said he makes return trips to the holiday resort because the “entertainment in the evening is good” and Butlin’s is a “nice place to stay”.

Malcolm claims he offered to pay a supplement or book a room for two people but was told he would be refused access if the second person did not attend.

“I asked if they can waive the rules for older solo travellers, but I was told no,” he added.

The midweek trip would have cost Malcolm £75.

Instead, he was told solo travellers could only stay at the holiday park on the weekend for around £300 – more than triple the price.

Butlin’s told the BBC in a statement: “We’re sorry to hear about Malcolm’s situation. We don’t allow single travellers on our family breaks unless they are linked to a booking where children are also on the break.”

“Our family breaks are the only ones that run midweek,” they added.

In May, 55-year-old Michelle Waite said she felt “dirty” and “sinister” when she was told she could no longer travel to Butlin’s Skegness alone after 20 years of visits with her autistic son.

Ms Waite claimed she “cried in her room” after Butlin’s told her she could no longer visit alone because of safeguarding rules around solo travellers, reported the BBC.

