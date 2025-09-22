Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK’s longest and tallest toboggan ride is set to open in Scotland next summer.

Plans for a £1.2m toboggan track in the Cairngorms mountain range aim to “introduce something new” to the Scottish Highlands.

The mountain toboggan will run for 1.2km and reach 715m above sea level at its highest point – the longest and highest of its kind in the UK.

Cairngorm Mountain (Scotland) Limited (CMSL) will build the track within existing infrastructure at the base of the mountain.

According to the Cairngorm Mountain resort website, the “lightweight aluminium” toboggan track will utilise an existing ski tow and mountain bike trails.

The dual rider toboggan will run for visitors from spring to autumn.

Cairngorm Mountain announced plans for the toboggan project in April, with the aim of opening in summer 2026, subject to planning and funding approval.

Currently, a 750m long track at the Chatham Snowsports Centre in Kent is the longest toboggan run in the UK.

Tim Hurst, interim CEO of CMSL, said: “Summer toboggans are a well-established concept in the mountains of Austria, Switzerland and Germany and in North America, but this is a first for the Scottish Highlands.

“We’re incredibly proud to be working on this exciting product, introducing something new to the area with minimal impact on the terrain.”

The toboggan ride will be “easy to remove and install by hand each season”.

Hurst added: “By building on the success of our fantastic summer activities, we believe our toboggan ride will attract even more families, encourage them to stay in the local area for longer, providing yet another reason for visitors to come to Cairngorm Mountain out of the snowsports season and to enjoy the natural mountain environment throughout the year.”

Read more: Famous French theme park submits plans for £600m Oxfordshire site