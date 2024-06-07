Dover-Calais ferries face ‘major disruption’ as a result of port workers’ strike

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

D-Day veterans returning from northern France face fresh travel problems today, with port workers at Calais walking out and disrupting ferries to Dover.

The Port of Calais warns of the risk of “major disruption” during the strike, which is due to continue until 11pm British time on Friday.

Irish Ferries says: “There is expected to be delays and disruptions to all sailings on the Dover-Calais route. We will work to ensure you are put on the next available sailing. We thank you for your patience.”

The Port of Dover has warned travellers: of a “widely followed strike” at the French port, saying: “This means that potentially limited traffic and vessels will be allowed into or out of Calais Port.

“The Port of Dover remains open, and we understand that Dunkirk is unaffected.

“We will monitor the situation closely in liaison with our ferry partners and the Port of Calais, however, please note that there may be delays to some services.

“We apologise for any delays or inconvenience as a result of the industrial action in France.

“Customers are advised to contact their chosen ferry operator before travelling.”

DFDS Ferries says it anticipates “disruption to our services” and says: “All affected customers are being contacted directly.”

P&O Ferries says: “Our teams will do their best to limit the disruption but if you are due to travel, please come prepared for a potential wait.”

LeShuttle services through the Channel Tunnel between Calais and Folkestone are unaffected.

Brittany Ferries, which sails to English ports from Le Havre, Caen and Cherbourg, is also unaffected by the industrial action.

On Thursday, the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings, Ryanair was forced to cancel more than 100 flights because of a strike by air-traffic control staff at Beauvais airport in northern France.

Aviation workers in France are expected to take further industrial action in June.