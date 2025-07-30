Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tsunami waves have started to reach the US west coast after a massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula on Tuesday, causing tsunami waves to roll towards countries around the Pacific Rim.

A wave of 3.6ft was observed at Crescent City as the tsunami reached California in the early hours of Wednesday morning local time.

Alongside mainland United States, Hawaii, Japan and several other Pacific islands have been placed under tsunami warnings or advisories following the quake, while damage and evacuations are reported in the Russian regions nearest the epicentre.

Here’s what to know if you are travelling in or out of the west coast of the US as the tsunami hits the shoreline.

Where is the tsunami impacting?

open image in gallery Map showing areas with warnings, watch and threat notices ( US Tsunami Warning Centre )

The first tsunami waves reached the west coast of the US in the early hours of Wednesday local time, with the US National Weather Service (NWS) recording a number of waves in the Arena Cove and Monterey area in California. A wave of 3.6ft was later observed at Crescent City, according to the NWS.

The stretch of the west coast is currently under a tsunami advisory, from the British Columbia border down to the Mexican border. Alaska’s peninsula is also under an advisory, from Chignik Bay to Attu.

Meanwhile, a red warning is in place for the Oregon/California border at Cape Mendocino in Humboldt County.

The NWS urged those located in coastal areas to move off the beach and out of harbours and marinas across the west coast.

"Do not go to the coast to watch. Be alert to instructions from local officials," the weather service added.

Evacuation orders have been issued for large parts of the US west coast with authorities ordering people to "take action now" and get away from the sea.

President Donald Trump urged people to “STAY STRONG AND STAY SAFE!” in a post on his Truth Social account, which was also shared on X:

“Due to a massive earthquake that occurred in the Pacific Ocean, a Tsunami Warning is in effect for those living in Hawaii. A Tsunami Watch is in effect for Alaska and the Pacific Coast of the United States. Japan is also in the way. Please visit https://tsunami.gov for the latest information. STAY STRONG AND STAY SAFE!”

Hawaii was under a tsunami warning, but this has now been downgraded to an advisory after several waves hit the coastlines of the islands.

Further up the west coast into Canada, a tsunami advisory has also been issued for most of British Columbia.

UK government advice

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has advised those along the West Coast to follow the guidance of the local authorities.

“An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.7 has struck the eastern coast of Russia in the Kamchatka Peninsula region,” the FCDO said in its latest update.

“A tsunami threat message has been issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre.

open image in gallery A Los Angeles police department helicopter flies over Santa Monica beach, California, amid a tsunami warning on 29 July ( AFP via Getty Images )

“If you are in the affected areas potentially affected by the earthquake or tsunami you should follow the advice of the local authorities.”

Are flights still running?

San Francisco International Airport, the nearest international hub to Crescent City where the largest wave has hit so far, appears to be operating as normal apart from a few cancellations to and from Hawaii.

Los Angeles International Airport also appears to be carrying on as scheduled, apart from cancelled Hawaii journeys, with the islands temporarily grounding flights in some of its airports.

Carriers such as Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines have issued a travel waiver for passengers, allowing them to change or cancel their trip amid the tsunami.

Can I cancel my holiday?

As the Foreign Office has not warned against non-essential travel to the US, there will be no special circumstances in place to be able to cancel a trip for a full refund.

The conditions for cancelling your trip will be dependent on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you’re looking to postpone.

There is no obligation for companies to refund bookings if you want to cancel, and you will not be able to claim on your travel insurance due to safety concerns unless government advice changes.

If you do have travel insurance, some policies include natural disaster cover for an event that prevents you from reaching your holiday destination. Check your insurance policies and speak to your insurer to see where you stand.

