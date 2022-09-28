Canada will scrap Covid travel restrictions on Saturday

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Canada will allow in unvaccinated arrivals from the start of October, following the country’s controversial reintroduction of testing on arrival in August.

Travellers currently in Canadian hotel quarantine after testing positive will be able to walk out at one minute past midnight on Saturday, 1 October.

The world’s second-largest country (after Russia) will ditch almost all Covid travel restrictions and red tape from the same date.

The Public Health Authority of Canada says: “All travellers, regardless of citizenship, will no longer have to submit public health information; provide proof of vaccination; undergo pre- or on-arrival testing; carry out Covid-19-related quarantine or isolation; [or] monitor and report if they develop signs or symptoms of COVID-19 upon arriving to Canada.”

Mandatory mask-wearing on trains and planes will also end, though the authorities say: “All travellers are strongly recommended to wear high quality and well-fitted masks during their journeys.”

Cruise passengers are no longer legally required to test before boarding, though cruise lines may themselves insist on testing.

Canada currently has some of the strictest Covid travel restrictions in the western world, with the International Air Transport Association describing the nation as “a total outlier in managing Covid-19 and travel”.

At present, overseas visitors must show proof of having completed a course of vaccination, with certificates uploaded to the nation’s ArriveCan app. In addition, international arrivals at larger Canadian airports are subject to random Covid testing and, if positive, mandatory hotel quarantine.

The government in Ottawa insists it has followed a “prudent, risk-based and measured approach” to international travel throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The health minister, Jean-Yves Duclos, said: “Thanks largely to Canadians who have rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated, we have reached the point where we can safely lift the sanitary measures at the border.”

The ArriveCan app will no longer be mandatory for international arrivals, but it will remain optional as a possible time-saver for travellers.

Covid-19 remains a notifiable disease in Canada. Anyone with symptoms “should not travel”. If a traveller becomes sick during the journey, “they should inform a flight attendant, cruise staff, or a border services officer upon arrival”.

The health authority says: “They may then be referred to a quarantine officer who will decide whether the traveller needs further medical assessment.”