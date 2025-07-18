Glitch in the Matrix? The ‘shrinking mill’ optical illusion that’s baffled the Internet

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A mind-boggling optical illusion has turned an abandoned mill in Canada into an unlikely Internet sensation and a local tourism attraction that “leaves people in awe”.

The structure by Gravelly Bay in Port Colborne, Ontario, has found fame because it appears to get smaller, the closer you get to it.

It’s been dubbed the “Incredible Shrinking Mill” by the city’s tourism board and recent point-of-view social media videos of the effect, shot from passing cars on Lakeshore Road, have gone viral.

One such video shows the mill, near Sugarloaf Marina, looming large in the distance as the clip begins.

The car moves slowly towards the marina along Lakeshore Road, lined with houses and trees, with the mill filling the gap between the trees.

open image in gallery In this still from a viral video, the Port Colborne mill looms large in the distance ( ViralHog )

open image in gallery The closer the car gets to the mill, the smaller it gets ( ViralHog )

However, the closer the car gets, the smaller the mill appears.

As the filmmaker arrives at the shore of the bay, where the road bends to the left, it shrinks still further until it recedes into the distance.

One social media user described it as a “glitch in the Matrix” and former Port Colborne Mayor Vance Badawey told The Welland Tribune that “when people see it, they’re just in awe”.

He added: “They slow almost to a stop to look at it, and then, nine times out of 10, you see them drive by again a few minutes later.”

What’s causing the mill to “shrink” is an effect called the Ponzo illusion, named after Italian psychologist Mario Ponzo.

He found that the brain can be fooled into thinking that two lines of identical size appear smaller and larger when placed one above the other in between converging lines on either side.

Ponzo discovered that the line at the apex of the converging lines will appear larger than the line below it.

open image in gallery The mill shrinks into the distance once the road bends to the left ( Google Maps )

open image in gallery The Port Colborne grain terminal served the Great Lakes region for 125 years but has been vacant since the end of 2024 ( City of Port Colborne )

In Port Colborne, the road edges, trees and houses act as those converging lines.

A similar illusion was discovered by German psychologist Hermann Ebbinghaus, who found that two circles identical in size appear to be smaller and larger depending on the size of the circles surrounding them.

The Port Colborne grain terminal served the Great Lakes region for 125 years but has been vacant since the end of 2024.

Locals have been invited to suggest potential future uses for it.