The best resort towns in the Canary Islands, revealed

Puerto de Mogán has been named as the best resort area in the Canary Islands, beating out better-known destinations such as those in Tenerife and Lanzarote.

Results from a Which? survey of over 1,000 travellers carried out in July revealed that this marina on the southwest coast of Gran Canaria has come out on top as the best holiday hotspot out of all other resorts on the islands.

The Canary Islands have long been popular with British holidaymakers, seeking sprawling beaches and warm temperatures even in the winter months.

The consumer group Which? asked people to rate their experience of varying destinations on the Canary Islands against eight criteria, such as quality of the beach, scenery, food and drink, accommodation and value for money.

An overall resort score percentage was then calculated based on their satisfaction and likliehood of recommending.

The survey found that overall, travellers are drifting towards the smaller, and more quieter resorts rather than well-known, crowded package holiday hotspots, some of which have witnessed large-scale protests by locals due to overtourism.

Respondents loved Puerto de Mogán's architecture and picturesque surroundings

At the top of the table with a resort score of 90 per cent is Puerto de Mogán, which travellers said was a “peaceful, beautiful place” due to its quaintness, charming white-washed buildings and Italian-style footbridges.

The resort scored five stars for its accommodation, four stars for its food and drink offerings and scenery, as well as three stars for peace and quiet.

The small fishing marina resort was the only location on the list to score four stars for value for money.

In second place with a score of 77 per cent was Playa Blanca, a town on the island of Lanzarote and one of the newer resorts on the island.

Best and worst resort towns in the Canary Islands, according to Which? respondents

Respondents said Playa Blanca was “child-friendly” and “easy-going”, scoring highly for its accommodation choices, as well as a “great choice of quality restaurants”.

Third place, with a score of 75 per cent, went to three different resorts across the islands, including Costa Adeje in Tenerife, Costa Teguise in Lanzarote and Las Palmas in Gran Canaria.

Costa Adeje scored an impressive five stars for its accommodation, many of which are at the beachfront, while Costa Teguise was noted by respondents for not being the most overcrowded place in Lanzarote, while still being good value for money.

“We like the fact it’s not the biggest draw in Lanzarote", said one respondent. “It’s got plenty of choice of places to eat and drink and is not overpriced.”

Las Palmas also took a joint third spot due to being a “city first, and a tourist destination second”, scoring three stars for tourist attractions and four stars for its accommodation.

Playa del Inglés is 'too full of British tat', according to one respondent

At the other end of the table was Playa del Inglés, Gran Canaria, which received the lowest score of 61 per cent.

The resort is arguably one of the most well-known and popular British tourist destinations ever since its construction in the 1960s, but some holidaymakers said that it has fallen victim to its own success as it is now “too busy, too full of British tat and not relaxing”.

Nonetheless, Playa del Inglés still attracts loyal visitors who keep coming back. One said “I always have a good time… I find the local people and visitors very welcoming.”

Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel, said: “The Canaries are beloved by Brits for their all-year-round sun and while many thousands of us visit every year, our research suggests holidaymakers prefer the quieter resorts to the package holiday fly and flop hotspots.“Protests this year showed some locals are very angry about the negative impacts of mass tourism.

“Choosing a less popular resort that topped our survey will help alleviate those pressures and lead to a better holiday.

“Look for ways to support the local economy - for example by choosing family-run hotels, bars and restaurants over multi-national chains and holiday lets.”

