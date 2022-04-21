All the British Airways flights cancelled today from UK airports

British Airways has cancelled more than 100 flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Thursday. The Independent calculates 32 domestic flights, including departures to all its UK regional airports, have been grounded. A total of 80 short-haul international flights are cancelled.

BA says the flight cancellations are all pre-planned and that passengers were given notice of a week or two – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.

While airlines will not disclose passenger loads on the grounds of commercial sensitivity, if an average of 90 people were booked on each flight at the point of cancellation then more than 10,000 travellers will have been affected by today’s cancellations.

All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights. If the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance and the airline is responsible, they are also due cash compensation.

British Airways departures from Heathrow

Domestic: 18 outbound, 36 sectors in total

Aberdeen (2)

Belfast City (2)

Edinburgh (3)

Glasgow (3)

Inverness

Jersey (2)

Manchester

Newcastle (2)

Europe/North Africa: 40 outbound, 80 sectors in total