All the British Airways flights cancelled today from UK airports

British Airways has cancelled more than 100 flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Thursday. The Independent calculates 20 domestic flights, including departures to all three airports it serves in Scotland and both its northern England airports, have been grounded.

A total of 84 short-haul international flights are cancelled.

BA says the flight cancellations are all pre-planned and that passengers were given notice of a week or two – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.

While airlines will not disclose passenger loads on the grounds of commercial sensitivity, if an average of 80 people were booked on each flight at the point of cancellation then more than 8,000 travellers will have been affected by today’s cancellations.

All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights. If the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance and the airline is responsible, they are also due cash compensation.

British Airways departures from Heathrow

Domestic: 10 outbound, 20 sectors in total

Aberdeen (2)

Edinburgh (3)

Glasgow (3)

Manchester

Newcastle

Europe/North Africa: 42 outbound, 84 sectors in total

Amsterdam (3)

Athens (2)

Barcelona (2)

Berlin (2)

Brussels

Copenhagen

Dublin

Dusseldorf

Frankfurt (2)

Geneva (2)

Hamburg

Hanover

Larnaca

Lisbon

Luxembourg

Lyon

Madrid

Marrakech

Malaga

Marseille

Milan Linate

Milan Malpensa

Munich (2)

Nice (2)

Oslo

Palma

Prague (2)

Stockholm

Vienna

Zagreb

Zurich (2)

Besides the cancellations British Airways, the UK’s biggest budget airline, easyJet, is cancelling around 70 flights per day – particularly to and from its largest base, Gatwick. These cancellations tend to be made around 48 hours in advance and are believed to affect many more people – perhaps 10,000 per day.