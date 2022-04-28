All the British Airways flights cancelled today from UK airports

British Airways has cancelled 110 short-haul flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Thursday.

The Independent calculates 32 domestic flights have been grounded, including departures to and from all eight of BA’s domestic routes.

A total of 78 short-haul international flights are cancelled, including multiple cancellations to and from Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Nice, Paris and Stockholm.

BA says the flight cancellations are all pre-planned and that passengers were given notice of a week or two – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.

While airlines will not disclose passenger loads on the grounds of commercial sensitivity, if an average of 80 people were booked on each flight at the point of cancellation then almost 9,000 travellers will have been affected by today’s cancellations.

British Airways departures from Heathrow

Domestic: 10 outbound, 20 sectors in total

Aberdeen (2)

Belfast City (2)

Edinburgh (3)

Glasgow (3)

Inverness

Jersey (2)

Manchester

Newcastle (2)

Europe: 39 outbound, 78 sectors in total

Amsterdam (2)

Athens

Barcelona (2)

Basel

Berlin (2)

Brussels

Budapest

Copenhagen

Dublin

Dusseldorf

Frankfurt

Geneva

Gothenburg

Hamburg

Hanover

Larnaca

Madrid

Marseille

Milan Linate

Milan Malpensa

Munich

Nice (2)

Oslo

Palma

Paris CDG (2)

Prague

Rome

Stockholm (2)

Toulouse

Vienna

Zagreb

Zurich (2)

Besides the cancellations by British Airways, the UK’s biggest budget airline, easyJet, is cancelling around 70 flights daily – particularly to and from its largest base, Gatwick. The airline says most passengers are able “to switch onto alternative flights on the same day”.

All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights on the original day of departure if a seat is available, even if it is on a rival airline.

If the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance and the airline is responsible, they are also due cash compensation.