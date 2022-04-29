All the British Airways flights cancelled today from UK airports

British Airways has cancelled another 110 short-haul flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Friday – the same number as Thursday.

The Independent calculates 24 domestic flights have been grounded, including three round-trips to fx Edinburgh and Glasgow.

A total of 86 short-haul international flights are cancelled, including multiple cancellations to and from Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin and Nice.

BA says the flight cancellations are all pre-planned and that passengers were given notice of a week or two – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.

While airlines will not disclose passenger loads on the grounds of commercial sensitivity, if an average of 80 people were booked on each flight at the point of cancellation then almost 9,000 travellers will have been affected by today’s cancellations.

British Airways departures from Heathrow

Domestic: 12 outbound, 24 sectors in total

Aberdeen (2)

Belfast City

Edinburgh (3)

Glasgow (3)

Manchester (2)

Newcastle

Europe: 43 outbound, 86 sectors in total

Amsterdam (3)

Athens (2)

Barcelona (2)

Berlin (2)

Brussels

Copenhagen

Dublin

Dusseldorf

Frankfurt (2)

Geneva (2)

Hamburg

Hanover

Larnaca

Lisbon

Luxembourg

Lyon

Madrid

Malaga

Marseille

Milan Linate

Milan Malpensa (2)

Munich (2)

Nice

Oslo

Palma

Prague (2)

Stockholm

Vienna

Zagreb

Zurich (2)

Besides the cancellations by British Airways, the UK’s biggest budget airline, easyJet, is cancelling around 70 flights daily – particularly to and from its largest base, Gatwick. The airline says most passengers are able “to switch onto alternative flights on the same day”.

All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights on the original day of departure if a seat is available, even if it is on a rival airline.

If the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance and the airline is responsible, they are also due cash compensation.