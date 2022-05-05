All the British Airways flights cancelled today from UK airports

British Airways has cancelled more than 100 short-haul flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Thursday.

The Independent calculates 18 domestic flights have been grounded, including two round-trips to Edinburgh, Glasgow and Jersey.

A total of 100 short-haul international flights are cancelled, including three round-trips to and from Amsterdam, as well as links to Istanbul and Gibraltar.

BA says the flight cancellations are all pre-planned and that passengers were given notice of a week or two – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.

While airlines will not disclose passenger loads on the grounds of commercial sensitivity, if an average of 80 people were booked on each flight at the point of cancellation then more than 9,000 travellers will have been affected by today’s cancellations.

British Airways departures from Heathrow

Domestic: nine outbound, 18 sectors in total

Aberdeen

Belfast City

Edinburgh (2)

Glasgow (2)

Jersey (2)

Newcastle

Europe and North Africa: 50 outbound, 100 sectors in total

Amsterdam (3)

Basel

Berlin

Billund

Bologna (2)

Brussels

Bucharest

Budapest

Cairo

Copenhagen (2)

Dublin (2)

Dusseldorf

Faro

Geneva (2)

Gibraltar

Gothenburg

Hanover

Istanbul

Krakow

Lisbon

Lyon (2)

Madrid

Marseille

Milan Linate

Milan Malpensa

Munich

Nice

Oslo

Paris CDG (2)

Prague

Rome (2)

Sofia

Stockholm

Tirana

Toulouse

Venice

Vienna (2)

Warsaw

Zurich (2)

British Airways is bringing in aircraft and crew from its Oneworld partner Finnair to try to stabilise its schedules over the summer.

Besides the cancellations by BA, the UK’s biggest budget airline, easyJet, is cancelling around 70 flights daily – particularly to and from its largest base, Gatwick. The airline says most passengers are able “to switch onto alternative flights on the same day”.

All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights on the original day of departure if a seat is available, even if it is on a rival airline.

If the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance and the airline is responsible, they are also due cash compensation.