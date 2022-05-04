All the British Airways flights cancelled today from UK airports

British Airways has cancelled more than 120 short-haul flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Wednesday.

The Independent calculates 28 domestic flights have been grounded, including three round-trips to Edinburgh and Glasgow.

A total of 94 short-haul international flights are cancelled, including three round-trips to and from Geneva and Lyon – with all but one departure to the latter airport grounded.

BA says the flight cancellations are all pre-planned and that passengers were given notice of a week or two – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.

While airlines will not disclose passenger loads on the grounds of commercial sensitivity, if an average of 80 people were booked on each flight at the point of cancellation then almost 10,000 travellers will have been affected by today’s cancellations.

British Airways departures from Heathrow

Domestic: 14 outbound, 28 sectors in total

Aberdeen

Belfast City (2)

Edinburgh (3)

Glasgow (3)

Inverness

Jersey (2)

Manchester

Newcastle

Europe: 47 outbound, 94 sectors in total

Amsterdam (2)

Athens (2)

Barcelona

Berlin (2)

Bologna (2)

Brussels

Budapest

Copenhagen (2)

Dublin

Dusseldorf

Geneva (3)

Gothenburg

Hamburg (2)

Hanover

Larnaca

Lisbon

Lyon (3)

Madrid (2)

Marseille (2)

Milan Linate

Milan Malpensa

Munich

Nice

Oslo

Paris CDG (2)

Pisa

Prague

Rome (2)

Stockholm

Tirana

Toulouse

Venice

Vienna

Zurich

British Airways is bringing in aircraft and crew from its Oneworld partner Finnair to try to stabilise its schedules over the summer.

The cancellations are having a significant effect on passenger numbers at the UK’s busiest airport. But the chief executive of Heathrow, John Holland-Kaye, told The Independent: “If an airline knows it is going to have difficulties meeting demand, it’s better they tell people in advance so they can make other arrangements than having people turn up on the day and then find that they can’t fly.”

Besides the cancellations by BA, the UK’s biggest budget airline, easyJet, is cancelling around 70 flights daily – particularly to and from its largest base, Gatwick. The airline says most passengers are able “to switch onto alternative flights on the same day”.

All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights on the original day of departure if a seat is available, even if it is on a rival airline.

If the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance and the airline is responsible, they are also due cash compensation.