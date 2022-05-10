All the British Airways flights cancelled today from UK airports

British Airways has cancelled more than 120 short-haul flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Tuesday.

The Independent calculates 26 domestic flights have been grounded, including three of the seven planned round-trips from Heathrow to Aberdeen.

A total of 96 short-haul international flights are cancelled, including three round-trips to and from Paris CDG, Amsterdam and Geneva, as well as links to Athens and Malaga.

BA says the flight cancellations are all pre-planned and that passengers were given advance notice – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.

While airlines will not disclose passenger loads on the grounds of commercial sensitivity, if an average of 80 people were booked on each flight at the point of cancellation then almost 10,000 travellers will have been affected by today’s cancellations.

British Airways departures from Heathrow

Domestic: 13 outbound, 26 sectors in total

Aberdeen (3)

Belfast City

Edinburgh (3)

Glasgow (2)

Jersey

Manchester

Newcastle (2)

Europe: 48 outbound, 96 sectors in total

Amsterdam (3)

Athens

Barcelona (2)

Basel

Berlin

Billund

Bologna

Budapest

Copenhagen (2)

Dublin (2)

Dusseldorf

Geneva (3)

Gothenburg

Hamburg

Krakow

Luxembourg

Lyon (2)

Madrid (2)

Malaga

Marseille (2)

Milan Linate

Milan Malpensa

Munich

Naples

Nice

Oslo

Paris CDG (3)

Prague

Rome

Stockholm

Tel Aviv

Venice

Vienna (2)

Zurich (2)

British Airways is bringing in aircraft and crew from its Oneworld partner Finnair to try to stabilise its schedules over the summer.

All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights on the original day of departure if a seat is available, even if it is on a rival airline.

If the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance and the airline is responsible, they are also due cash compensation.

Besides the cancellations by BA, the UK’s biggest budget airline, easyJet, is cancelling around 30 flights daily – particularly to and from its largest base, Gatwick. The airline says most passengers are able “to switch onto alternative flights on the same day”.

Airbus A319 aircraft belonging to easyJet in the UK are having one row of seats removed to save on cabin crew requirements.