All the British Airways flights cancelled today from UK airports

British Airways has cancelled more than 120 short- and medium-haul flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Monday.

The Independent calculates 28 domestic flights have been grounded, including four out of 12 round-trips from Heathrow to Edinburgh, its leading UK link.

One hundred international flights are cancelled, including three of the nine round-trips to and from Paris CDG and longer flights to Athens and Istanbul.

BA says the flight cancellations are all pre-planned and that passengers were given advance notice – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.

While airlines do not disclose passenger loads on the grounds of commercial sensitivity, if an average of 80 people were booked on each flight at the point of cancellation then more than 10,000 travellers will have been affected by today’s cancellations.

British Airways departures from Heathrow

Domestic: 14 outbound, 28 sectors in total

Aberdeen (2)

Belfast City

Edinburgh (4)

Glasgow (3)

Jersey (2)

Manchester

Newcastle

International: 50 outbound, 100 sectors in total

Athens

Barcelona

Basel

Berlin (2)

Bologna (2)

Budapest (2)

Copenhagen (2)

Dublin (2)

Dusseldorf

Frankfurt

Funchal

Geneva (2)

Gothenburg (2)

Hamburg (2)

Hanover

Istanbul

Lyon

Marseille

Milan Linate

Milan Malpensa

Munich

Nice

Oslo

Paris CDG (3)

Pisa

Porto

Prague (2)

Rome (2)

Stockholm

Stuttgart

Tel Aviv

Tirana

Toulouse

Venice

Vienna (2)

Warsaw

Zurich

British Airways is bringing in aircraft and crew from its Oneworld partner Finnair to try to stabilise its schedules over the summer.

All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights on the original day of departure if a seat is available, even if it is on a rival airline.

If the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance and the airline is responsible, they are also due cash compensation.

Besides the cancellations by BA, the UK’s biggest budget airline, easyJet, is cancelling around 30 flights daily – particularly to and from its largest base, Gatwick. The carrier says most passengers are able “to switch onto alternative flights on the same day”.

Airbus A319 aircraft belonging to easyJet in the UK are having one row of seats removed to save on cabin crew requirements.